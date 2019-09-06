iReel Awards 2019: 'Home' was Challenging As Emotions weren't Over the Top, Says Supriya Pilgaonkar

Supriya Pilgaonkar has really shown off some impressive chops on the small screen. From Tu Tu Main Main to Sasural Genda Phool and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, the senior actor has her name in the credits of some of the most successful Indian TV shows of all time. The 52-year-old also appeared in a bunch of films before Ekta Kapoor came knocking for her new project with Alt Balaji.

Pilgaonkar has been lucky enough to have had incredibly lengthy career spanning nearly 30 years, and her most recent credit was for Ekta's digital production Home, in which she plays Vandana Himansh Sethia, a doting mother of two who is ready to do anything to protect her home from the corrupt hands of builders.

Pilgaonkar has been nominated in BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) category for the show at the second edition of iReel Awards, an initiative by News18 to honour the individuals who have brought in a revolution in the web space.

"This web series inspired me because of the content and the passion with which Mr Habib Faisal (director) had made it. It was highly emotional as everyone is aware about the terrifying Campa Cola demolition case. Home is dear to everybody and no one can even imagine how it would feel if one day somebody just comes and ask you to vacant it.

Related: iReel Awards 2019: I am a Finicky Actor, Says Ronit Roy on His Nomination for Hostages

"It was very challenging as the emotions were not over the top as Mr Habib was sure that he doesn’t want to make mellow drama serial. He wanted to keep it very real and we tried putting in our best efforts to deliver him the desired result. We worked with complete focus and commitment," Pilgaonkar said.

"I was privileged to work with such an amazing cast like Anu Kapoor and Amol (Parashar). Every episode came out as a slice of life," she added.

On receiving BEST ACTRESS nomination at the iReel Awards, Pilgaonkar said, "I am feeling grateful and great gratitude towards everybody who has contributed to make this happen. I alone cannot take the credit. I am just at the tail end of receiving this nomination."

In light of growing viewership on streaming platforms, she said, "Many many actors who have been doing small roles and insignificant roles in movies are getting to do good really good roles in web series. Many Bollywood stars are also coming into this. I think it is all for good."

Related: iReel Awards 2019: Kaafir was a Life-changing Experience, Says Dia Mirza

You can vote here: News18 iReel Awards 2019/Voting

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.