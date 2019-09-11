A strict ambitious father in Selection Day, a middle-class lawyer in Mirzapur and an exceptionally ordinary policeman in Delhi Crime, Rajesh Tailang is the man who brought these everyday characters to life with utmost ease.

"As an actor, I take it as my responsibility to completely get into the world of the director and writer. It is only possible when the departments work in a synced way. I was lucky with all the three characters," said Tailang.

His portrayal of Bhupendra Singh in Netflix's Delhi Crime has earned Tailang Best Supporting Actor (Male) nomination at the second edition of the iReel Awards. In the web series, Tailang's character is an experienced police official, who realises that an officer can't afford the luxury of emotions. He has a family to look after, his own health issues and on top of everything, he has a heinous crime to solve. Tailang said he was aware of the responsibilities he held when he opted for the role. He credits the empathising and sensitive nature of his character to Delhi Crime's director Riche Mehta.

"Richie has been working on the script and story for a very long time, since the beginning, I had full faith that he'd do justice to Bhupendra. I loved the fact that he brought forth the humanised nature of a police officer," said Tailang.

"An officer is 24 by 7 on duty and during these 24 hours, he also has his family to look after. In our daily course, we forget about the human behind that uniform. Generally, we either see a policeman as a super-cop like Simmba or there's an entirely corrupt official, there's no in-between. Nobody shows their human aspects, something that Richie brought in the series."

To bring nuances to his character, he also did a lot of grounding. Not only he went through all the available material regarding the case in the public domain, but also used his own experience.

"We all knew this case because most of us followed it through news, but to know more aspects, I spent some time in the police stations and met Nirbhaya's parents and police officers related to the case. Also, because I have been associated with cop dramas like Crime Patrol and Saavdhan India, I had a basic understanding of the department."

Talking of web series, Tailang, who has also been a part of films like Aiyaary, Mukkabaaz and Phantom among others, says that digital platform gives you more opportunities to shine out than films, because "obviously you have more time to explore and hit the bullseye and make your character stand out."

But, he thinks the major advantage is that it makes you a recognisable face among the youth. "Web series has created its own special place. It has given me recognition among the younger generation. And being nominated for my role in this category feels like aspiration of young India. As an actor it is both satisfying and encouraging for me to be nominated," he said in conclusion.

You can vote here: iReel Awards 2019/Voting

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.