iReel Awards 2019: Humbled by the Love, Says Vikrant Massey on Criminal Justice Nomination
Vikrant Massey has been nominated in Best Actor for a Drama series category for his intense performance in 'Criminal Justice' at the iReel Awards 2019.
Image: Twitter
Actor Vikrant Massey has been expanding his area of expertise appearing on all platforms of entertainment. His most recent work was in the web-series, titled Criminal Justice. Inspired by a British show of the same name and the American show The Night Of, Criminal Justice follows the story of Aditya Sharma (Vikrant Massey) who drives a cab.
Aditya, a suave young man, has a one night stand with a passenger. On waking up he finds her brutally murdered and himself to be the prime suspect. The focus of the series is how a followed justice system ruins the life of a young man and eventually introduces him to the world of crime.
For his intense performance in the show, Vikrant has been nominated in BEST ACTOR (Drama) category at News18's iReel Awards, an initiative to honour the individuals who have brought in a revolution in the web space.
Reacting to the nomination Massey said, "I am very humbled to be nominated in this esteemed list. It is very reassuring that there's' a lot of love being bestowed upon us and our hard work. Thank you so much for the nomination and I hope the best man wins."
Criminal Justice also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles.
Other actors nominated in the same category include Pankaj Tripathi for Mirzapur, Arjun Mathur for Made In Heaven, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Sacred Games 2 and Ronit Roy for Hostages.
The iReel awards ceremony will be held at The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on September 18, 2019.
You can vote here: News18 iReel Awards 2019/Voting
