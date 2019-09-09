iReel Awards 2019: Hundreds of Actors in Bombay Getting Employed Due to Web Series, Says Srishti Shrivastava
Srishti Shrivastava has been nominated for Best Actress (Comedy) category at the second edition of iReel Awards for her role of Jo in TVF Girliyapa's 'Girl's Hostel'.
With web series like Sacred Games, Made in Heaven and Mirzapur dominating the what-to-watch list of the millenials in the country, it is safe to say that Indian content on various up and coming streaming platforms is here to stay. And, News 18's iReel Awards is one-of-a-kind awards show that honours individuals for helping expand the reach of this content with their sheer talent.
One such individual is TVF Girls Hostel star Srishti Shrivastava. She has been nominated in BEST ACTRESS (Comedy) category at the second edition of iReel Awards for her role of a badass dental student, Joe, in the series. Girls Hostel tracks the life of four students who find themselves bound in an unlikely friendship.
"It was mostly very different from the kind of characters I used to play in TVF and which is why it was very exciting. Initially, I was not sure if I wanted to do the show because I was not sure of the character I was about to play. But when I heard about how Joe was like exactly, I was very excited. It was very different from all the things I used to play. I am always perceived as very flamboyant and does these kinds of roles and I wanted to change that and that's how Joe happened," said Srishti, who has been a familiar face in the web space with series like Humorously Yours and PA Gals.
iReel Awards 2019: My Role of Gay Man in Made in Heaven Touched Many Lives, Says Arjun Mathur
Talking about working with a mostly female cast in Girls Hostel, Srishti said, "It was amazing because generally, people say, 'Oh, when girls work together, they fight and all.' But this wasn't the case. We were four girls but there were many more people including directors ADs and everybody else. But four of us had a lot of fun and we hit it off offscreen as well. I made some really good friends, so it was awesome."
View this post on Instagram
The trailblazer also spoke about the immense scope the web space has created for actors in the country. "I think it is very interesting how web series like Sacred Games and Made in Heaven are coming up. I just see that there is one advantage is a lot of actors in Bombay who are dying to work, gets lots of work because hundreds of thousands of web series are being made. Nobody is sitting idle at home and thinking, 'Oh god, I don't have work.' Everyone has some sort of work, which is great. I feel that's the best thing about the web. Everyone is employed and everyone is doing good work. and big directors are also casting new people. It is just a really big advantage for all of us."
iReel Awards 2019: Getting UP Accent Was Toughest For Gullak, Says Nominee Geetanjali Kulkarni
On receiving BEST ACTRESS (comedy) nomination at the iReel Awards, Srishti said, "I am very thankful. I am very happy and I am very glad that people who are doing online stuff are also getting recognised. That's what we want, a little recognition so more people watch us and they take us in their work."
You can vote here: News18 iReel Awards 2019/Voting
