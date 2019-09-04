iReel Awards 2019: It’s Not A Cakewalk for Pankaj Tripathi in Best Actor (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards 2019 is back with its second edition to celebrate the top performers in the world of web shows, and as expected there are tough contenders in various categories. The case is no different in the Best Actor (Drama) category where some heavyweights are pitted against each other.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the winner of last year’s Best Actor for Sacred Games is nominated one more time for Sacred Games 2. He will be weighing in the candidature of an ever excellent Pankaj Tripathi, who is nominated for his character of Kaaleen Bhaiyya in Mirzapur.

But don’t even dare think that these two are the only ones in the fray as Vikarnt Massey in Criminal Justice and Arjun Mathur in Made In Heaven are standing tall against al competition. Both these actors will be relying on the fans of their shows.

The last nominee in the Best Actor category is Ronit Roy in Hostages on Hotstar. He is experienced and knows the intricacies of the web series space. In addition to this, he has also built a solid fan following over the years as the leading man on TV. So, it will be hard to overlook his candidature.

News18 iReel Awards will take place at a glittering event in Mumbai on September 18.

You can vote here: News18 iReel Awards 2019/Voting

