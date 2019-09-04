Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

iReel Awards 2019: It’s Not A Cakewalk for Pankaj Tripathi in Best Actor (Drama)

Actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Ronit Roy are nominated in the Best Actor (Drama) category at News18 i Reel Awards 2019.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
iReel Awards 2019: It’s Not A Cakewalk for Pankaj Tripathi in Best Actor (Drama)
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Mirzapur.
Loading...

News18 iReel Awards 2019 is back with its second edition to celebrate the top performers in the world of web shows, and as expected there are tough contenders in various categories. The case is no different in the Best Actor (Drama) category where some heavyweights are pitted against each other.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the winner of last year’s Best Actor for Sacred Games is nominated one more time for Sacred Games 2. He will be weighing in the candidature of an ever excellent Pankaj Tripathi, who is nominated for his character of Kaaleen Bhaiyya in Mirzapur.

But don’t even dare think that these two are the only ones in the fray as Vikarnt Massey in Criminal Justice and Arjun Mathur in Made In Heaven are standing tall against al competition. Both these actors will be relying on the fans of their shows.

The last nominee in the Best Actor category is Ronit Roy in Hostages on Hotstar. He is experienced and knows the intricacies of the web series space. In addition to this, he has also built a solid fan following over the years as the leading man on TV. So, it will be hard to overlook his candidature.

News18 iReel Awards will take place at a glittering event in Mumbai on September 18.

You can vote here: News18 iReel Awards 2019/Voting

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram