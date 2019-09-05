iReel Awards 2019: Kaafir was a Life-changing Experience, Says Dia Mirza

Actress Dia Mirza made an impressive digital debut with Zee5 web show Kaafir. Inspired by the true story of Shainaz (Kainaaz on screen, played by Dia), Kaafir documents an innocent Pakistani woman’s journey for justice following an unlawful jail term of seven years for being mistakenly considered a militant by the Border Security Forces.

Dia has been nominated in the Best Actress (Drama) category at the iReel Awards, an initiative by News18 to honour the individuals who have brought in a revolution in the web space, for her nuanced performance in the show.

“I’m proud and grateful to be nominated amidst such incredible talent. Kaafir was a life-changing experience for me as an artiste and a human being. And, this nomination is an honour,” Dia told News18 on receiving the nomination nod.

Also featuring in Kaafir is Mohit Raina as Vedant Rathod who helps Dia’s Kainaaz fight her case, amidst many twists and turns to the story.

Dia has been nominated alongside Shefali Shah, Arjun Mathur,Shobita Dhulipala, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi. While Shefali Shah has received the nod for her earnest portrayal of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime, which traces the investigation of the horrific Nirbhaya case, Shobita’s role of a smart wedding planner in Made in Heaven has landed her the nomination.

Supriya Pilgaonkar has been nominated for her show Home, in which she plays the role of a doting mother of two who is ready to do anything to protect her home from the corrupt hands of builders. Shweta, on the other hand, has bagged a nomination for her role in Laakhon Mein Ek season 2.

In addition, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Ronit Roy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Arjun Mathur have been nominated in the Best Actor (Drama) category. The awards ceremony will be held at The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on September 18, 2019.

