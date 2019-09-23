Take the pledge to vote

iREEL Awards 2019: Little Things 2 Bags Best Comedy Series

Starring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, Little Things 2 has successfully struck a chord with the younger generation of watchers.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
iREEL Awards 2019: Little Things 2 Bags Best Comedy Series
Image of Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal, courtesy of Instagram
Indie dramedy Little Things 2, which travelled from YouTube to Netflix for Season 2, has been sucessfully striking a chord with the younger generation of watchers, courtesy of its fresh take on couple struggles, relationship with oneself and others and realistic take on gender roles.

Subtle humour is sewn in this intricate human drama, unfolding through the eyes of its lead characters Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar).

Little Things 2 was nominated in three different categories at the iReel Awards 2019, and it took home the honour of Best Comedy series on web this season.

However, the well-deserved win for Little Things 2 did not come easy, as the miniseries was pitted against much liked shows this season - Hotstar's The Office and TVF's Tripling 2, Girls Hostel and Gullak.

Little Things 2's victory in the category stands testimony to originality in the comedy space, as opposed to mass appeal and slapstick. The show only made smart and insightful observations into real life to inspire humour, it also relied on the performances of its lead stars to deliver home the laughs as our own fantasies about the ideal relationships began to weigh down on us.

Mithila, who plays an independent and forthcoming woman in Little Things 2, also took home the Best Actress in a Comedy trophy. It seems like 'little things' do matter in the long run.

