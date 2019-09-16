iReel Awards 2019: Lucky to be Able to Do Unconventional Roles, Says Jim Sarbh
Jim Sarbh has been nominated in BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR category at the second edition of iReel Awards, a News18 initiative to honour the individuals who have brought in a revolution in the web space.
Jim Sarbh is known for playing unconventional parts with effortless ease. He's always ready to be moulded into whatever role he's assigned to-- be it the terrifying mad terrorist in Neerja or Alauddin Khilji's right-hand gay man in Padmaavat.
Most recently, he was seen in Amazon Prime Video's Made in Heaven, where he played Adil Khanna, the unfaithful husband to actress Shobita Dhulipala's lead character Tara. The actor received critical acclaim for his minutely detailed performance and enlisted in one of the most fearless actors of this generation.
“I take each new project as an opportunity to try to sink in to a different skin. Trying it on, bringing out a different part of myself that may not feel comfortable expressing it in my regular life is such a lucky thing to be able to do,” Jim said about taking on unusual roles.
Taking about what drew him to his Made in Heaven character of Adil Khanna, Jim said, “You don’t have to jam pack each segment related to your character because you will get a chance later on in the season to potentially show something that is a mystery. Web series in a way just creates different possibilities for graphing out your character’s journey. It was his character that appears to be a philandering cheater on the surface with a complicated possibility that he actually loves two people that specifically struck with him."
“He is actively confused and he is just a lot more insecure than he presents himself as. And in some weird way, he’s constantly searching for something because he is such a deeply dissatisfied person,” Jim continued.
On receiving the nod at the iReel Awards, he said, “The nominations are a crazy dazzling list of talents! I am just so grateful to be nominated at all. It feels great to be associated with this. I am glad that there’s a platform that recognizes all the talent put into this sphere (of web series) which is emerging and full of potential.”
