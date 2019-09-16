Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

iReel Awards 2019: Lucky to be Able to Do Unconventional Roles, Says Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh has been nominated in BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR category at the second edition of iReel Awards, a News18 initiative to honour the individuals who have brought in a revolution in the web space.

Priyanka Kaul | News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Web Series Helps Create A Graph Your Character’s Journey Better, Says Made In Heaven Actor Jim Sarbh
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

Jim Sarbh is known for playing unconventional parts with effortless ease. He's always ready to be moulded into whatever role he's assigned to-- be it the terrifying mad terrorist in Neerja or Alauddin Khilji's right-hand gay man in Padmaavat.

Most recently, he was seen in Amazon Prime Video's Made in Heaven, where he played Adil Khanna, the unfaithful husband to actress Shobita Dhulipala's lead character Tara. The actor received critical acclaim for his minutely detailed performance and enlisted in one of the most fearless actors of this generation.

He has been nominated in BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR category at the second edition of iReel Awards, a News18 initiative to honour the individuals who have brought in a revolution in the web space.

“I take each new project as an opportunity to try to sink in to a different skin. Trying it on, bringing out a different part of myself that may not feel comfortable expressing it in my regular life is such a lucky thing to be able to do,” Jim said about taking on unusual roles.

Taking about what drew him to his Made in Heaven character of Adil Khanna, Jim said, “You don’t have to jam pack each segment related to your character because you will get a chance later on in the season to potentially show something that is a mystery. Web series in a way just creates different possibilities for graphing out your character’s journey. It was his character that appears to be a philandering cheater on the surface with a complicated possibility that he actually loves two people that specifically struck with him."

Related: iReel Awards 2019: Web Shows Give Me Opportunity to Play a Part Properly, Says Ranvir Shorey

“He is actively confused and he is just a lot more insecure than he presents himself as. And in some weird way, he’s constantly searching for something because he is such a deeply dissatisfied person,” Jim continued.

On receiving the nod at the iReel Awards, he said, “The nominations are a crazy dazzling list of talents! I am just so grateful to be nominated at all. It feels great to be associated with this. I am glad that there’s a platform that recognizes all the talent put into this sphere (of web series) which is emerging and full of potential.”

You can vote here: News18 iReel Awards 2019/Voting

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram