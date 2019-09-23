iREEL Awards 2019: Mithila Palkar Named Best Actress in Comedy Series for Little Things 2

Mithila Palkar has been constantly reimagining the girl next door image on screen with her roles. The actress can also be credited with making her characters more rounded and empowered, thus attracting praise for herself in the Indian film industry and a whole lot of love from the audiences.

Now, the young gun has landed her first iReel Award trophy in the Best Actress - Comedy category and you can't choose a better bet than her portrayal of Kavya in Little Things 2 for the honours.

She was nominated alongside Srishti Shrivastava (Girls Hostel), Purbi Joshi (Metro Park), Manvi Gagroo (Tripling Season 2) and Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak) in the category.

Mithila's character Kavya is just another run of the mill characters we see around us every day, but the actress gives her the depth of emotions and on spot humour, which increases her likeability factor. Not only does Mithila, as Kavya, break gender norms by asserting her independence, she gives her the layering and understanding of the ambiance of a metro and cityscape, and situations around her. Kavya in turn gets the wings to fly out and touch our hearts.

Mithila has portrayed the character of Kavya over two seasons and her chemistry with co-actor Dhruv Sehgal is well known. It’s so refreshing to see such actors and characters to take the stage as the face of fresh and youth oriented content.

