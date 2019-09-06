Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

iReel Awards 2019: My Role of Gay Man in Made in Heaven Touched Many Lives, Says Arjun Mathur

Arjun Mathur, the male lead in Made in Heaven, has been nominated alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ronit Roy, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey in the Best Actor (Drama) category at iReel Awards 2019.

Bohni Bandyopadhyay | News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
iReel Awards 2019: My Role of Gay Man in Made in Heaven Touched Many Lives, Says Arjun Mathur
Image: Instagram
One of the strongest contenders at this year's News18 iReel Awards is Amazon Prime's show Made in Heaven. The series has been nominated in multiple categories, including Best Actor (Drama). Arjun Mathur played the unconventional male lead in the show, alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, playing wedding planners in Delhi.

Arjun ventured into the digital space with the show and his efforts have surely paid off. Besides winning praise for his performance, the actor is also glad to have won a nomination at the iReel Awards.

"I am glad and grateful to have been nominated. I am so glad that such an awards show is happening, awarding the best among web series. Such an awards show is the need of the hour since such good content is being served on web platforms. So much of talent cannot be ignored," an elated Arjun tells News18.

In the Best Actor, Male (Drama) category, he has been nominated alongside accomplished actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ronit Roy, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey. "This nomination has come just when I thought Made in Heaven has already given me all the accolades. My co-nominees are all recognised for their talent and hard work. I am not even hoping for a win, let Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin fight it out among themselves," says Arjun with a laugh.

Talking about accolades, Arjun is not just referring to tangible awards. Playing an openly homosexual man has not only earned him praise for his acting, but has been considered as a significant representation of the LGBTQ community. In the show, his character is seen to have suffered because of his sexual orientation, and towards the end, he becomes an activist for the cause. Arjun says he is glad to have played a role that has touched people's lives.

"I am glad that my role has touched so many people personally. So many people have come out to their families, their workplaces. As an artist, I always endeavour to use the platform and audience that I have to make the voices of the minorities heard. Made in Heaven put me in a spot where I naturally became the spokesperson for the gay community," he says.

