iReel Awards 2019: Nikhil Vijay Takes Home Best Writing-Comedy Trophy for TVF’s Gullak

Making people laugh is not easy business and this year at News18's iReel Awards, the choice for the best written comedy series was indeed a tough pick for the jury.

However, banking on nostalgia evoked by its charming characters and relatability of it's small town humour, TVF's Gullak emerged as the winner in the category. It was in competition with other well-written comedy shows like TVF's Tripling Season 2, Girls Hostel and Eros Now's Side Hero. AltBalaji’s Boo Sabki Phategi was also in the race.

Nikhil Vijay took home the award for Best Writing for a Comedy Series for Gullak. With the win, TVF has claimed its stake in the comedy genre and proved, yet again, that they take their comedy quite seriously.​

Gullak has a constantly warring family at its core. The mini-series has not been over-burdened with complexities, but has a fine, humourous layout that sits well within accepted situations.

It is in crisis that the actors Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar emote wit and supplement it with a sense of sweet, soothing feeling that is quite personal but universal.

Moreover, subtle observations and seamless return to the household -- mother, father and sons -- work wonders, while creating precious moments of laughter and joy.

A well-deserved win indeed for Nikhil and cast and crew of Gullak. This is the first nomination and win for Nikhil Vijay at News18 iReel Awards. We expect him to bring more laughs in season 2.

