iReel Awards 2019: Playing Chanchal in Tripling 2 was Like Carrying a Legacy, Says Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo had got offers from some prestigious colleges for her post graduation, but acting was her true calling. And, she followed.

Apart from starring in a few TV shows and movies, it was with TVF’s Tripling that she skyrocketed to fame. Her character of Chanchal, who is the modern Indian woman married into a royal household, was highly liked, and the show got renewed for the second season.

“When I am on the road, people call me by my (Tripling) character's name, so it has kind of stuck with them and it feels nice. It feels great. Tripling is something a lot of people have watched and it became a big hit with people,” says Maanvi in a freewheeling chat with News18.com.

Maanvi has been nominated in Best Actress (Comedy) category at the second edition of iReel Awards, an initiative to honour the individuals who have brought in a revolution in the web space.

"I am a product of the web. And I would really want it to do well. For me, this initiative is like a validation. It’s good that people are recognizing us and it’s very valuable because this recognition is not just across actors but directors, and others. Given that Network18 is a big brand, it feels good to have been recognised by News18’s iReel Awards," Maanvi said.

It has been a great year for Maanvi, who also appeared on Amazon Prime's Four More Shots. The actress played the role of Siddhi Patel, a fun-loving young woman who discovers the true meaning of love under the constant interference of her overcritical mother.

She says, “I am actually having a great time switching from one character to another. I like to go from one character to another in maybe a span of a week to 10 days. But I enjoy this transition of getting to do different characters. I remember being nervous when we started shooting for the second season of Tripling. It was like carrying a legacy. I had to make sure that people will like my character (Chanchal) like before and more.”

She continues, “In Four More Shots Please, I had a very heavy character with all the hair, the makeup. I never had to worry about that earlier. But since it was a part of the narrative, I had to carry it. There were some intimate scenes as well, something which I haven’t done before, so I was a little uncomfortable as well. But I have literally given my all to this character.”

In light of the growing content on various OTT giants like Amazon, Netflix and YouTube, viewers seem to have migrated from TV and cinema to the streaming services. When asked about her views on the same, Maanvi said, “While staying in Delhi during a shoot, I switched the TV on and I remember feeling so nostalgic, watching all the ads and jingles. I haven’t subscribed to the cable for three months now. My parents still watch the TV, but it’s for our generation and the one after us which is going to watch Netflix, because of the content and the options. Cinemas, on the other hand, will remain like an outing that they are but unless they too work on their content, their box office numbers will suffer.”

