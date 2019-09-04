Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
3-min read

iReel Awards 2019: Playing Chanchal in Tripling 2 was Like Carrying a Legacy, Says Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo has been nominated in Best Actress (Comedy) category for her role in 'Tripling Season 2' at the second edition of iReel Awards, an initiative by News18 to honour the individuals who have brought in a revolution in the web space.

Priyanka Kaul | News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
iReel Awards 2019: Maanvi Gagroo Aka Chanchal Bags A Nomination As Best Actress (Comedy)
iReel Awards 2019: Maanvi Gagroo Aka Chanchal Bags A Nomination As Best Actress (Comedy)
Loading...

Maanvi Gagroo had got offers from some prestigious colleges for her post graduation, but acting was her true calling. And, she followed.

Apart from starring in a few TV shows and movies, it was with TVF’s Tripling that she skyrocketed to fame. Her character of Chanchal, who is the modern Indian woman married into a royal household, was highly liked, and the show got renewed for the second season.

“When I am on the road, people call me by my (Tripling) character's name, so it has kind of stuck with them and it feels nice. It feels great. Tripling is something a lot of people have watched and it became a big hit with people,” says Maanvi in a freewheeling chat with News18.com.

Maanvi has been nominated in Best Actress (Comedy) category at the second edition of iReel Awards, an initiative to honour the individuals who have brought in a revolution in the web space.

"I am a product of the web. And I would really want it to do well. For me, this initiative is like a validation. It’s good that people are recognizing us and it’s very valuable because this recognition is not just across actors but directors, and others. Given that Network18 is a big brand, it feels good to have been recognised by News18’s iReel Awards," Maanvi said.

It has been a great year for Maanvi, who also appeared on Amazon Prime's Four More Shots. The actress played the role of Siddhi Patel, a fun-loving young woman who discovers the true meaning of love under the constant interference of her overcritical mother.

She says, “I am actually having a great time switching from one character to another. I like to go from one character to another in maybe a span of a week to 10 days. But I enjoy this transition of getting to do different characters. I remember being nervous when we started shooting for the second season of Tripling. It was like carrying a legacy. I had to make sure that people will like my character (Chanchal) like before and more.”

View this post on Instagram

Extra AF @karigiri2012 @tanishqmalhotraa

A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You only lose what you cling to. #beingbuddha 📸 @daneshj A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) on

She continues, “In Four More Shots Please, I had a very heavy character with all the hair, the makeup. I never had to worry about that earlier. But since it was a part of the narrative, I had to carry it. There were some intimate scenes as well, something which I haven’t done before, so I was a little uncomfortable as well. But I have literally given my all to this character.”

View this post on Instagram

Summer has officially begun 🌺 Outfit @pramaabypratimapandey Earrings @isharya @azotiique Styling @tanyaoak24 @gauridighe #TeamTanyaGauri Hair @makeupby_netra 📷 @suchijaggi #summerdresses #whiteaddict #teambreezy

A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) on

In light of the growing content on various OTT giants like Amazon, Netflix and YouTube, viewers seem to have migrated from TV and cinema to the streaming services. When asked about her views on the same, Maanvi said, “While staying in Delhi during a shoot, I switched the TV on and I remember feeling so nostalgic, watching all the ads and jingles. I haven’t subscribed to the cable for three months now. My parents still watch the TV, but it’s for our generation and the one after us which is going to watch Netflix, because of the content and the options. Cinemas, on the other hand, will remain like an outing that they are but unless they too work on their content, their box office numbers will suffer.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram