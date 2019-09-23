iReel Awards 2019: Richie Mehta's Innovative Narrative Wins Him Best Writing- Drama Award for Delhi Crime

Filmmaker Richie Mehta scored the trophy for the Best Writing (Drama) at the iReel Awards 2019 for his unusual narrative, and interesting POV in his true-crime drama, Delhi Crime.

Delhi Crime was a result of Mehta's six-year-long research into the Nirbhaya rape case during which he spoke to several policemen and policewomen who worked on the case, and nabbed the culprits, despite receiving constant flak from the public for their inability to prevent the crime from happening, and the stress of politicians' pressure, who wanted quick actions to appease the public outrage.

Delhi Crime is hard-hitting for viewers on several levels, especially because the Nirbhaya case is etched into the collective social consciousness. But Mehta's writing shows deliberate efforts to maintain sensitivity by never showing the crime happen which also helps in setting the tone right for the show. The rape, however, is mentioned and described by a few characters, and while a few times, these descriptions are graphic, on most occasions Mehta shows great restraint.

While the first four episodes are really dark, the overarching narrative moves towards empathy, especially for those who were trying their best to nab the culprits despite public condemnation and their image of incompetence.

Apart from Mehta, also nominated in the Best Writing (Drama) category were Sujoy Ghosh and Suresh Nair for Typewriter (Netflix), Hussain Haidry and Abhishek Sengupta for Laakhon Mein Ek 2 (Amazon Prime Video), Saurabh Khaana, Abhishek Yadav and Sandeep Jain for Kota Factory (TVF) and Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar and Alankrita Shrivastava for Made in Heaven (Amazon Prime Video).

