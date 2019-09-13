iReel Awards 2019: Tripling Gave Me the Confidence to Take More Risks, Says Amol Parashar

Amol Parashar is a name that is well known in the world of digital entertainment. He has acted in a number of web series but is best known for his role as Chitvan Sharma in TVF's series Tripling. For his performance in Tripling 2, Parashar has been nominated in BEST ACTOR (Comedy) category at the second edition of the iReel Awards.

"It’s always a good feeling to be recognised for your work. I had put in a lot of work to create the character of Chitvan (of course, with immense help from the writers and directors) and have been repaid immensely in the form of abundant love from the audience. Wherever I go from here, this show and this character will always be a big chapter of my life," said Amol on receiving the nomination.

Amol's character of Chitvan from Tripling is a crazy man with a clean heart, and portraying him has not been a cakewalk for the actor. Talking about his experience essaying the role of Chitvan, Amol said, "It was very difficult the first time around. It was not only something that I personally had never done before but also a kind of character that really had no reference in existing mainstream stories. I was afraid that it was too new and the audience could easily reject him. But look at what happened! It blew me away. I give the audience all the credit for being able to see him for who he really is, an evolved human being behind all the loafer-ness. It gave me the confidence to take more risks. For season 2, I had more confidence and I was willing to take more risks. That kind of confidence is a luxury, and I thank the audience for giving me that. I didn’t want to let them down and I am glad we reached new heights in Season 2."

Interestingly, acting is not the only skill that Amol has. He has also written for a number of films, plays and shows in the past. Currently, his acting work has kept him too busy to write anything but he still has plans for it.

Talking about his plans, he said, "There is a very interesting story that I have been slowly cooking on the side with the help of some friends. Our endeavor is to again create something that will break some rules and norms. Risk-taking is not just a term for me, it is a fix that I can’t live without. It has always brought me satisfaction. You’ll either win or you will learn."

For now, Amol is shooting for Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kity Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He will be appearing alongside Konkona Sen Sharma in the film.

