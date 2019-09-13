Grusha Kapoor, who plays Sunny Leone's mother in Zee5 show Karenjit Kaur-The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the second edition of News18 iReel Awards 2019. We caught up with Grusha for a freewheeling chat.

"People have been exploiting and misusing OTT these days. Because there is no censorship, makers sometimes go on to show unwanted sexual content and make their show's language explicit, which is not even needed. I am glad it did not happen with Karenjit Kaur and it focused on the content and the performances," said Grusha.

Grusha says she was a bit apprehensive about the show in the beginning, not because of her character but about the treatment of the show. Now, she is proud of the showmakers on how they decided to keep the story strictly to Leone's journey without highlighting pornography and sexual content. She also mentioned that the web series hasn't changed her perspective in terms of the adult film industry but it did give her a changed perspective of people who are involved with it.

"Initially, I was not sure if I am doing the right thing. Because there's no censorship I was apprehensive about the treatment. Been based on Leone's life, they could have exploited many aspects, but Karenjit Kaur was a decent take. It is something you wouldn't mind watching with your family. You don't need to be conscious about the upcoming scene or the language of the show." said Grusha.

The actress says that the real challenge was to convince Leone into thinking that she is really her mother. "Balvant is a very complex and layered character. It's not straight in your face, in fact, it was more difficult because it was somebody's real life. I had to portray it in such a way that not only people liked it but Sunny also approves it and she should also connect with me."

Grusha says by the end of the show, Sunny actually started treating Grusha like her mother and even she delved so much into Balvant that it took some time for her to come out of it. But, she's loving the new format in the industry, which she describes as "short, effective and qualitative."

She expressed happiness on being nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. "I have been doing TV for 22 years now and have been confident about my craft. But I wasn't so sure about OTTs in the beginning. However, the nomination is like an acknowledgment of me moving forward in the right direction, especially bagging a nomination with just my debut on OTT is a validation."

As of now, the actress plans to take a break from TV and is concentrating on web shows and films.

