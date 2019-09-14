iReel Awards 2019: Women are Getting Powerful Roles Because of OTT Platforms, Says Amruta Subhash

You know her as KDY - the foul mouthed, fearless raw agent of Sacred Games 2, who would do anything to protect her country. But in real life, she's a cheerful, composed and vibrant actress who gets unsettled by something as small as a firecracker.

In a conversation with News18, Amruta Subash, who's nominated at the second edition of iReel Awards in Best Supporting Actor (Female) category for her performance in Sacred Games 2, says that it hasn't been an easy ride.

In the web series, she plays the Kenya-based RAW agent, Kusum Devi Yadav (KDY) who uses Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) for the larger good of the country. While in Vikram Chandra's book the role of KDY was a male character, the showmakers spun it by making it a woman.

Drawing contrasts between her character and her real-life persona, the actress says it was something that was latent in her and she had never explored that side before and the space was completely alien for her.

"In real life I am much more of a bubbly and transparent person, somebody who gets scared even by the noise of 'patakha'. Whereas, KDY is this, fearless, calm composed figure who doesn't let flow her emotions. You cannot guess what's going on in her mind by looking at her."

"It became more complex because she had an arc of age. She starts at 30 and goes till 60 and Anurag Kashyap is very particular with his characters. He really wants his actors to be truthful to their characters," she added.

Amruta says to inculcate the calmness of KDY she practised her scenes with director Neeraj Gheywan who took place of Saif Ali Khan's character Sartaj during rehearsals with her and on other days she had to resort to Yoga.

Sacred Games 2 becomes even more special for her as it allowed her to reconnect with her deceased father. "My father lost his memory during his final days. KDY's relationship with her daughter and Sartaj and Gaitonde's connection with their fathers made me understand some unanswered questions about my father and how our parents are connected to bigger systems in real and spiritual worlds. That is my biggest take away from the series."

She credits OTT platforms to change the way we look at women characters. Calling their nominations at award ceremonies a celebration, she said, "I realised that there is this vital thing happening because of OTT platforms. Women are getting so many powerful roles, which is an encouragement for us as actors and at the award ceremony we are going to celebrate those prominent characters. For me, it goes beyond winning, for me it is the celebration of the fact that finally women are getting such strong roles. I am proud to be nominated with such talented actors."

"It's fitting because there was a time when after a certain age, a woman had some stereotypical roles, which is now changing. Transformation of a male character in the book to a female one in the web series is a vital step into that direction," she concluded.

She also takes KDY as her opportunity to salute all the secret agents of the country who work tirelessly without any recognition, acknowledgement and applause.

