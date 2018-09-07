English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
iReel Awards: Sumukhi Suresh Wins Best Actress (Comedy) for Pushpavalli
Taking the audience on a laughter riot, Sumukhi Suresh won Best Actress (Comedy) for 'Pushpavalli'.
Image Courtesy: News18
Taking the audience on a laughter riot, Sumukhi Suresh won Best Actress (Comedy) for Pushpavalli at the iReel Awards held at JW Marriott, Juhu in Mumbai on September 06, 2018.
After the resounding success of the first edition of the Reel movie awards, News18.com launched its 2nd edition of content awards called iReel Awards, which aim to applaud the makers of various Indian web series. The iReel Awards took place in Mumbai on Thursday night, and the evening was illuminated by the presence of established stars and star-makers like Nawazuddin, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, Ronit Roy, and Vikramaditya Motwane. No less important were a galaxy of emerging stars, from writers and comics to actors and directors, all of whom are brightening India’s web content scene.
The nominations list, comprising 11 categories, was dominated by Sacred Games, which had five nods, including Best Drama and Best Writing. The Test Case, Bose: Dead/Alive, Inside Edge and Laakhon Mein Ek also boasted four nods each.
As anticipated, Sacred Games was the big winner of the evening, picking up five awards, including Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Series (Drama). Comedian Daniel Fernandes proved the ideal host and ushered the celebrities and guests through an evening filled with laughter and celebration.
