Irfan Pathan Completes Shooting for his Part in Vikram-starrer Action Thriller Cobra

Cricketer-turned-actor Irfan Pathan has wrapped shooting for his portions in the action thriller Cobra. The debut film of Irfan is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and has actor Vikram in the lead role. Director Ajay has shared the pictures of Irfan from the shooting location, announcing the wrap of the debutant actor’s portion.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ajay said that he was glad to have met and worked with “such a lovely and a warm person” like Irfan. He added that it has been such a memorable journey. In the pictures, Ajay and Irfan are seen having a good time on the sets of Cobra. In one picture, they are hugging each other.

In the comment section of the director Ajay’s post, Irfan thanked the cast and crew members of Cobra for their “wonderful journey” on his first appearance in Tamil cinema. Irfan added, “You and the team are the best I could have got on my debut film.”

In his debut film, former Indian fast bowler Irfan is playing the role of a Turkish Interpol officer named Aslan Yilmaz, who is after Vikram. The film has created a buzz for Irfan’s prominent role.

Apart from Vikram and Irfan Pathan, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony, and others.

Cobra is produced by Lalith Kumar’s 7 Screen. The film will be released worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Cobra is in its post-production stage. The makers have announced that they will soon start releasing the songs from the movie. The release date is yet to be finalised. Ace music composer AR Rahman has composed music for the film.

