Irina Shayk Comments on Priyanka Chopra's Bikini Pic

Priyanka Chopra treated fans with a stunning bikini picture on social media. The throwback image is from her youth in which flaunts her curves in a white bikini top and matching pants.

She captioned it, “Shy? Never heard of her at all of 19!! #TBT (sic)."

Supermodel Irina Shayk posted heart shaped emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s new venture, an Indian theme restaurant called Sona, has also opened in New York City. It has started admitting guests from March 26.

The actress says she poured her love for Indian food into this restaurant. With Sona, Priyanka has collaborated with her friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Earlier, Priyanka had shared a few photographs from Sona where she can be seen performing a puja together with husband Nick Jonas.

She shared, “This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends @mkgoyal and #DavidRabin. Thank you to our designer #MelissaBowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly. The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become #sonanewyork Godspeed (sic)!”

Priyanka is all set to feature in Oprah Winfrey’s show soon as she does a tell-all interview.