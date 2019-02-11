LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Irina Shayk Gives Standing Ovation to Beau Bradley Cooper as He Dedicated His BAFTA to Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper gave a moving speech at BAFTA in which he dedicated the award to his co-star Lady Gaga,

IANS

Updated:February 11, 2019, 8:10 AM IST
A still from A Star Is Born.
Supermodel Irina Shayk gave a standing ovation to her beau Bradley Cooper after his debut directorial "A Star Is Born" won Best Original Music trophy at the 2019 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards on Sunday.

Cooper gave a moving speech in which he dedicated the award to his co-star Lady Gaga, who couldn't be a part of the gala as she was in Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards night.

"I got to fulfill a dream I never thought would happen. I share this with Lady Gaga tonight, the music was the heartbeat of this film," Cooper said, reported dailymail.co.uk.

"I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year," he added.

Shayk and Cooper colour coordinated their ensembles --black trouser suits -- for the event.

She completed her look with a pair of embellished heels and opted for silver hoop earrings to match her simple gold necklace.

