Irked Salman Khan Glowers at Paparazzi at Mumbai Airport. Know Why He Was Upset

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has returned to Mumbai after the completion of his Da-Bangg Tour – Reloaded in Dubai. While Salman is often seen in public in a good mood, this time the Dabangg actor looked upset as he left the Mumbai airport. Salman was so irked that he didn’t even want to get papped. His bodyguards requested paparazzi to stop clicking his snaps as they had already clicked enough.

When the paps continued clicking the pics, a seething Salman glowered at them. Salman Khan was not in his usual composed self. We will tell you what made Salman upset.

According to a report in Bollywood life, Salman Khan frequently exits the airport by Gate No. B because the walking distance to the parking is short and the celebrities reach the place where their car is parked in no time. However, on this occasion, Salman was instructed to leave from Gate No. A, and he had to walk a long distance to reach his car, which enraged him. He was in no mood to walk because he’d had a long trip and was exhausted. The airport personnel were also unable to assist him.

Salman was also trolled for:

Salman Khan was recently mocked for failing to perform the hook step of Jumme Ki Raat, with Pooja Hegde at his Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded in Dubai, owing to Hegde’s short outfit. The video was labelled as cringe-worthy and inappropriate by netizens. Previously, Salman was also fat-shamed and criticised for deceiving moviegoers with his chiseled body.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy with his forthcoming flick Tiger 3. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is an action thriller about a RAW agent and an ISI agent falling in love with each other. Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. The film will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

