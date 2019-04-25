Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Iron Man Aka Robert Downey Jr Reveals Final 8 Minutes of Avengers Endgame is 'Best Ever in MCU'

Thanos may demand your silence, but that hasn't stopped Tony Stark aka Iron Man from revealing that the final 8 minutes of Avengers: Endgame is the "best ever in the MCU."

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Iron Man Aka Robert Downey Jr Reveals Final 8 Minutes of Avengers Endgame is 'Best Ever in MCU'
Thanos may demand your silence, but that hasn't stopped Tony Stark aka Iron Man from revealing that the final 8 minutes of Avengers: Endgame is the "best ever in the MCU."
Loading...
Thanos may demand your silence, but that hasn't stopped Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) from revealing that the final 8 minutes of Avengers: Endgame is the "best ever in the MCU."

The 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe promises to give a fitting tribute to the decade of movies that came before, and looks like it indeed made an impact on none other than its one of the major characters-- Iron Man.

"The last eight minutes of that movie are maybe the best eight minutes in the entire history of the whole run of them because everyone is involved," Downey told The Up.

Avengers: Endgame marks the culmination of the three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But most of us have to wait until the film hits theaters on April 26 to see how the surviving Avengers will assemble for one last to fight against Thanos.

However, first Endgame reactions recently emerged on social media after its world premiere at Los Angeles, and it seems the film is totally worth all the hype.

Steven Weintraub of Collider tweeted, "Don't know how any @MarvelStudios fan walks out of #AvengersEndgame disappointed. Movie is loaded with incredible set pieces and tons of small character moments that leave you wanting more. An epic conclusion to 10 years of Marvel movies. Thank you to everyone that worked on MCU."




Calling it the "greatest superhero movie ever", Hollywood film critic Scott Mantz shared, "INCREDIBLE!! #AVENGERS #ENDGAME brings the entire MCU to a rousing, exciting, deeply moving & wholly satisfying conclusion! It’s a *BEAUTIFUL* film! Fun, smart, clever, BRILLIANT! Perfect blend of action, heart & humor! This is as good as it gets! Greatest superhero movie EVER!"




Directed by Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War helmers Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

Follow @News18Movies for more




