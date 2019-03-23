Iron Man Challenges Captain America and Hulk, TV Actress Harassed by 14 Drunken Men

Leading up to Avengers: Endgame, nearly all marvelmaniacs have been preoccupied with trying to decode, decipher and discuss the Thanos defeating mechanism. But Robert Downey Jr who plays Iron Man in the films is gearing up to end the battle of moustache because defeating Thanos and Infinity War can obviously wait.On the Bollywood front, Kesari is fighting a box office war with Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal to hold the title of biggest box office opener at the first weekend. Meanwhile, on the digital platform, Netflix has released his latest original series titled Delhi Crime. The seven-part series puts forth a gripping drama that takes us back to 2012, reminding us of the 72 hours when the Delhi Police personnel were on their heels to hunt down six men who gang-raped a 23-year-old girl.This and more from the world of entertainment follow.While the fate of half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the dust, quite literally, Robert Downey Jr who plays Iron Man in the films announces the epic moustache battle with his co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans who play Hulk and Captain America in MCU.While a number of documentaries and regional films explored the angst of the victim in Nirbhaya case, her parents and the perpetrators too, what went missing was the police's version of the case. Netflix's Indian Original Delhi Crime sets the stage to give us a view from the other side of the table. Director Richie Mehta and his team comprising of actors like Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang spins a gripping crime drama that puts the investigation in focus, and not the actual incident. Read our review here:Akshay Kumar's period war film Kesari, based on the true events of the Battle of Saragarhi had hit the screens on the eve of Holi is banking the festive season and the extended to the fullest. Raking in close to 40 crores, the film is aiming to reach the number one spot at box office opening weekend.TV actress Chahatt Khanna who's known for working in shows like Bade Ache Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai opened up about being attacked and harassed by 14 drunken men on the eve of Holi.Amused by the news that Priyanka Chopra launched a social networking and dating app called Bumble, Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra saying, 'Why does she need that now?'.