Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr Just Revealed NASA Named a Martian Rock After The Rolling Stones

Robert Downey Jr. is known for being an exciting man. The Iron Man star once again lived up to his reputation when he made the coolest announcement of the year at Pasadena's Rose Bowl Stadium in California.

In an announcement that sounded like it'd been ripped straight out of an Iron Man or an Avengers movie, Downey Jr. revealed the team behind NASA's InSight lander named a Martian rock after legendary classic rock band The Rolling Stones-- 'Rolling Stones Rock'.

The Rolling Stones - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - were delighted with the news and commented, "What a wonderful way to celebrate the 'Stones No Filter' tour arriving in Pasadena. This is definitely a milestone in our long and eventful history. A huge thank you to everyone at NASA for making it happen."

Hello “@RollingStones Rock” Who could hang a name on you? Um... us!When @NASAInsight touched down on the Red Planet, its engines sent a rock rolling across Mars' surface. We named it for the band. Take a closer look and learn how #MarsRocks get named: https://t.co/xY0TfoksJP pic.twitter.com/BZlABAMaZJ — NASA (@NASA) August 23, 2019

According to the official website of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which led The InSight mission, "a little larger than a golf ball, the rock appeared to have rolled about 3 feet (1 meter) on Nov. 26, 2018, propelled by InSight's thrusters as the spacecraft touched down on Mars to study the Red Planet's deep interior. In images taken by InSight the next day, several divots in the orange-red soil can be seen trailing Rolling Stones Rock. It's the farthest NASA has seen a rock roll while landing a spacecraft on another planet."

This comes after Downey Jr tweeted a video, wherein he could be seen bubbling with excitement as he revealed that he, NASA and The Rolling Stones were up to something.

NASA also retweeted Downey Jr's video, quoting, "Can’t get no satisfaction till you know what this is all about? Stay tuned!"

Can’t get no satisfaction till you know what this is all about? Stay tuned! https://t.co/gy3ON1anJh — NASA (@NASA) August 22, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.