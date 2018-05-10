English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man Suit Worth Rs 2 Crore Stolen
LAPD said the unusual" theft was considered high priority, and detectives so far had no leads in the case.
(Photo: AFPRelax/Marvel)
Call in The Avengers, someone has broken into Stark mansion and has stolen Iron Man's suit.
Los Angeles police said the gold and red suit from the original 2008 superhero smash hit was reported missing on Tuesday from a storage facility.
Officer Christopher No told AFP that the owners of the warehouse believe the iconic costume, valued at $325,000 (274,000 euros), vanished between February and April 25 from the prop storage warehouse in Pacoima, located north of downtown Los Angeles.
No said the "unusual" theft was considered high priority, and detectives so far had no leads in the case.
The stolen suit was worn by Robert Downey Jr in the film directed by Jon Favreau. The movie, which raked in $585 million at box offices worldwide, was the first installment of the multi-billion dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film complete 10 years on May 3, a week after the release of Avengers: Infinity War.
On another front, Downey celebrated the huge success of Infinity War by getting a tattoo with five of his costars- Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. "Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” Downey told EW in an interview. "And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it."
Credit: @Robert Downey Jr.
(With inputs from AFP)
