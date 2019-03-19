LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Iron Man to Avengers Infinity War, 22 Marvel Films Will be Dubbed as 'The Infinity Saga'

The third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe concludes in April with the upcoming film, Avengers: Endgame.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
Image courtesy: Georgia Knight/ Twitter ‏
The third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe concludes in April with the upcoming film, Avengers: Endgame. The film will also mark the beginning of a new phase in MCU with new superheroes coming in to save the cosmos.

Reportedly, the first wave of Marvel movies in the MCU Phase 1, 2, and 3 will be collectively called 'The Infinity Saga'. According to the reports, the name was revealed by Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige to Empire Magazine.

Comic Book Movie quotes Feige from the latest issue of Empire Magazine as, "We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before." He also cites the example of other franchises like Harry Potter and Lord of The Rings. "Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn't it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline," he added.

'The Infinity Saga' appears to be a fitting title because in one way or the other, the 22 films (starting from Iron Man (2008)) are loosely connected to Infinity Stones and the three phases culminate with all major superheroes coming together in a fight against the alien intruders trying to evade the Earth.

Talking about Marvel's last Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War took the audience in a state a shock when Mad Titan Thanos acquired all the Infinity Stones and wiped half of the universe with a snap of his fingers.

At the end of Infinity War, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor and War Machine were among the few Avengers who survived Thanos’ snap. While Black Panther, Spider Man, Nick Fury, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch among others disintegrated into dust.

Will the disintegrated Avengers resurrect and will they be powerful enough to defeat Thanos? We'll find out in April with the release of Avengers: Endgame.

