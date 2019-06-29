Iron Man's 'I Love You 3000' in Avengers Endgame is Not a Random Number, Here's What it Means

Iron Man, who laid down the foundation of Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2008 became an enormously popular character. With growing popularity, he established himself as the genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist superhero in 2012 release The Avengers. And, now with Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's latest outing, Tony Stark gave his fans a quantifying number to declare their love for him.

Having lost the war against Thanos in Infinity War, Tony Stark moves beyond Iron Man and leads a happy married life with Pepper Potts and his daughter Morgan Stark in Endgame. In an Endgame sequence, Tony tells his daughter that he loves her 3000, and later the phrase is repeated through a hologram at his funeral.

Soon after the film's release, the phrase "I Love You 3000" became an instant rage among the audience and was widely used by them on social media. Of late, a theory regarding the number '3000'is making rounds on the internet. It suggests that it is not a random figure, but the number comes from the calculative runtime of the entire MCU, which equals to 3000 minutes.

Look at the total run time for all the MCU movies. “I love you 3000”. Can’t cope... #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/A6nj6bGaNd — Ash (@AshBoio) May 2, 2019

However, directors Joe and Anthony Russo declined the theory saying that it's purely coincidental and they did not calculate the runtime. "We worked really hard to make sure… we've been planning that since Winter Soldier," Joe joked to Deco Drive, adding, "No, I mean that is absolutely coincidental, we're not that smart."

"It's hard enough to make these movies, trying to hit a minute count like that seems off the mark," added Anthony.

Sorry, guys — *apparently* the runtime of all the #MCU movies equaling 3,000 minutes (as in, #ILOVEYOU3000) is just a coincidence! Catch much more of our interview with the @Russo_Brothers tonight on Deco! #Avengers #Endgame #RussoBrothers pic.twitter.com/tNnyHR8tpr — Deco Drive (@decodrive) June 27, 2019

While it's interesting to look at the coincidence, it appears that the fans looking way to too deeper to connect dots.

Avengers: Endgame is getting a re-release in theaters on June 28.

