Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Iron Man's 'I Love You 3000' in Avengers Endgame is Not a Random Number, Here's What it Means

The phrase "I Love You 3000" became an instant rage among the audience and was widely used by them on social media.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Iron Man's 'I Love You 3000' in Avengers Endgame is Not a Random Number, Here's What it Means
Image courtesy: Robert Downey Jr/ Instagram
Loading...

Iron Man, who laid down the foundation of Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2008 became an enormously popular character. With growing popularity, he established himself as the genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist superhero in 2012 release The Avengers. And, now with Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's latest outing, Tony Stark gave his fans a quantifying number to declare their love for him.

Having lost the war against Thanos in Infinity War, Tony Stark moves beyond Iron Man and leads a happy married life with Pepper Potts and his daughter Morgan Stark in Endgame. In an Endgame sequence, Tony tells his daughter that he loves her 3000, and later the phrase is repeated through a hologram at his funeral.

Soon after the film's release, the phrase "I Love You 3000" became an instant rage among the audience and was widely used by them on social media. Of late, a theory regarding the number '3000'is making rounds on the internet. It suggests that it is not a random figure, but the number comes from the calculative runtime of the entire MCU, which equals to 3000 minutes.

However, directors Joe and Anthony Russo declined the theory saying that it's purely coincidental and they did not calculate the runtime. "We worked really hard to make sure… we've been planning that since Winter Soldier," Joe joked to Deco Drive, adding, "No, I mean that is absolutely coincidental, we're not that smart."

"It's hard enough to make these movies, trying to hit a minute count like that seems off the mark," added Anthony.

While it's interesting to look at the coincidence, it appears that the fans looking way to too deeper to connect dots.

Avengers: Endgame is getting a re-release in theaters on June 28.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram