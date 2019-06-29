Iron Man's 'I Love You 3000' is Not a Random Number, First Look of Suriya-Mohanlal Film Released

Did you think Iron Man's 'I Love You 3000' dialogue in Avengers: Endgame was just a random number? In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where everything happens for a reason, '3000' has a significance too. Of late, a theory regarding the number is making rounds on the internet, that suggests that the makers have used this number because it is the calculative runtime of the entire MCU.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli revealed the first look of Suriya Sivakumar and Mohanlal from their upcoming Telugu movie Bandobast. With hues of green and yellow all over the poster, Suriya can be seen donning a moustache, while Mohanlal can be seen sporting a pair of reading glasses and beard.

After being in headlines for an alleged relationship with Jannat actress Sonal Chouhan, Indian cricketer KL Rahul is in news for another probable relationship. According to reports published in BollywoodLife, the cricketer is apparently dating actress Athiya Shetty.

Soon after the release of Avengers: Endgame, the phrase "I Love You 3000" became an instant rage among the audience and was widely used by them on social media. It suggests that it is not a random figure, but the number comes from the calculative runtime of the entire MCU, which equals to 3000 minutes. However, directors Joe and Anthony Russo declined the theory saying that it's purely coincidental.

Article 15 is significant not only for what it's saying, but also how it's saying it. The filmmaking is solid. This is easily Ayushmann Khurrana's most mature performance and among the best by any actor this year. Article 15 isn't just an important film, it's a powerful one and it's superbly made.

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter giving the first glimpse of Suriya Sivakumar and Mohanlal from Bandobast and wrote, "Happy to release the First Look of @Suriya_offl & @Mohanlal sir's #Bandobast." Bandobast will mark the reunion of director KV Anand and Tamil star Suriya for the third time. It is said to feature Suriya as an elite police official, whereas Mohanlal is said to portray the role of Prime Minister of India.

Netflix is all set to premiere the third season of Stranger Things this week. The Golden Globe winning high musical comedy series Glee is also coming to the streaming giant this week, as is the newest Noah Centineo movie, Swiped. Here are our recommendations from among the new titles available on OTT platforms this week.

