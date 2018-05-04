Ironbark: Benedict Cumberbatch To Play Cold War Spy Greville Wynne In Historical Thriller

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch of Sherlock, Doctor Strange and Star Trek: Into Darkness is to play an elite spy in historical thriller Ironbark.Instrumental to solving the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis by providing a crucial link to a Russian double agent, British businessman and MI5 operative Greville Wynne provided an insight into Soviet nuclear progress but was captured and then imprisoned in 1963.Benedict Cumberbatch is now adding Ironbark, a film based on Wynne's espionage activities, to his list of public commitments, ahead of the project being presented to interested parties at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 8-19.It's a return to the realm of spy stories for Cumberbatch, who was also involved in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, albeit in a more minor way.Dominic Cooke, a director on season 2 of Shakespearean adaptation The Hollow Crown and the Saoirse Ronan romantic drama On Chesil Beach, is to direct Ironbark from a script written by Tom O'Connor of action movies Fire with Fire and The Hitman's Bodyguard.