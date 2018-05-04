GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ironbark: Benedict Cumberbatch To Play Cold War Spy Greville Wynne In Historical Thriller

It's a return to the realm of spy stories for Cumberbatch, who was also involved in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, albeit in a more minor way.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:May 4, 2018, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ironbark: Benedict Cumberbatch To Play Cold War Spy Greville Wynne In Historical Thriller
(Image: Getty Images)
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch of Sherlock, Doctor Strange and Star Trek: Into Darkness is to play an elite spy in historical thriller Ironbark.

Instrumental to solving the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis by providing a crucial link to a Russian double agent, British businessman and MI5 operative Greville Wynne provided an insight into Soviet nuclear progress but was captured and then imprisoned in 1963.

Benedict Cumberbatch is now adding Ironbark, a film based on Wynne's espionage activities, to his list of public commitments, ahead of the project being presented to interested parties at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 8-19.

It's a return to the realm of spy stories for Cumberbatch, who was also involved in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, albeit in a more minor way.

Dominic Cooke, a director on season 2 of Shakespearean adaptation The Hollow Crown and the Saoirse Ronan romantic drama On Chesil Beach, is to direct Ironbark from a script written by Tom O'Connor of action movies Fire with Fire and The Hitman's Bodyguard.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Recommended For You