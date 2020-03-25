MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ironic That Gudi Padwa Falls At The Start Of 21-Day Lockdown, Says Sonali Bendre

With the implementation of the 21-day lockdown across India in the wake of the Corona Virus pandemic on the same day as Gudi Padwa, the actress expressed mixed emotions.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 3:44 PM IST
Maharashtrians observe new year through the festival of Gudi Padwa on Wednesday. Actress Sonali Bendre has mixed emotions on the special occasion, what with the implementation of the 21-day lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"Happy Gudi Padwa... it's ironic that the new year falls at the start of the #21daylockdown...but in someways it's a sign of what we need to do.

"Introspect, realign and look to the future," she wrote on Instagram.

Gudi Padwa is the first day of the month of Chaitra and marks the beginning of the New Year as per the Hindu calendar.

To lighten up the mood of people amid serious health crisis, Sonali posted a throwback picture that shows her all dressed up in tradional Maharashtrian saree.

Earlier, the actress had also urged animal owners not to abandon their pets amid lock down conditions and misguided fears of contamination in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



Sharing a series of pictures of her dog, she posted, "Health experts maintain there has been no evidence to suggest that pets can spread the infection. As the situation evolves, it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap before and after petting your pet. Let's be aware, informed and sensitive. Stay safe and keep your pets safe too."


