'Irreparable Loss to Kannada Film Industry': Rajinikanth on Puneet Rajkumar’s Demise

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday paid his condolences to the family of Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar on Hoote, a voice-based social media platform, co-founded by his daughter Soundarya.

Puneeth Rajkumar died at a private hospital in Bangalore on October 29. The 46-year-old was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain while he was working out at the gym. Doctors told the media that Puneet Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest.

Rajinikanth, in his condolence message to Puneeth Rajkumar’s family, said, “He died prematurely while I was in the hospital. The news was told to me only two days later. I was very, very saddened to hear it.”

In the voice message, Rajinikanth further informed that he had gone through surgery. “I am doing good but I am deeply saddened after learning of Puneeth Rajkumar’s death. He was a child who grew up in front of me. He was a very talented and lovable child,” said Rajinikanth.

The superstar further said, “It is sad that he left us when he was at the height of his career. His loss is irreparable for the Kannada film industry. I am running out of words to console his bereaved family. May Puneeth’s soul rest in peace.”

Rajinikanth from his official Twitter account had tweeted a condolence message in Tamil. The actor wrote, “I can not accept that you are no longer. Puneeth Rest in peace my child.”

In the Kannada film industry, Puneeth Rajkumar was popular as a power star and he had a huge fan following. Puneeth was the youngest son of Kannada superstar, Dr Rajkumar. He had made a debut in the film industry as a child actor. He is survived by his wife Ashwini and two daughters.

