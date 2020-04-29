Irrfan Khan (1967-2020): A Timeline Of the Actor’s Fight Against Rare Cancer

Wednesday marked a black day for Bollywood and film lovers all around the world with renowned actor Irrfan Khan passing away at the age of 53.

The critically acclaimed actor was a delight onscreen and inspiration off-screen. His latest Bollywood release Angrezi Medium went on to show, unfortunately for the last time, the sheer talent that Irrfan was in possession of.



But the powerhouse did not succumb to rare cancer. Irrfan fought against the illness for over two years. Here is a timeline of his war against the neuroendocrine tumour.

March 5, 2018

Irrfan tweeted that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease. He also asked everyone to not speculate but only wish best for him in the meantime.

March 16, 2018

With this tweet, the Maqbool actor revealed that he has been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour and was moving out of India to seek treatment.

March 20, 2018

Bringing much relief in the lives of his fans, Irrfan interacted with them again. This time, in the form of a poem. “God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me,” read the post.

August 2, 2018

Before the release of Karwaan, the actor spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed that has had four cycles of chemotherapy.

August 3, 2018

Karwaan was released and fans got to see Irrfan’s magic again on screen. It was the last film he finished before being diagnosed.

April 3, 2019

Irrfan tweeted to share the news of his return with a meaningful poem. “May be somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forgot how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded,” read the first few lines of his poem.

April 8, 2019

The Life of Pi actor revealed that he will be making a comeback to Bollywood as “Mr Champak ji”. He made a comeback for the film Angrezi Medium, which also starred Radika Madan in the lead role. Directed by Homi Adajania, the project also featured Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...



Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

February 12, 2020

Before the trailer launch of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan interacted with his fans. He said that he won’t be able to promote the film the way he wanted to. He also sounded optimistic about his fight of turning the lemons in his life into lemonade.

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

March 13, 2020

Angrezi Medium releases in theatres but has a subdued run owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

April 6, 2020

Irrfan announced that people can enjoy the film Angrezi Medium on OTT platform.

April 25, 2020

His mother Saeeda Begum passed away in Jaipur. Irrfan could not attend the funeral due to the coronavirus lockdown. She was 95.

April 28, 2020

Irrfan was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to colon infection. "Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon," read the official statement by Irrfan’s spokesperson.

April 29, 2020

The actor passed away in the hospital due to a colon infection. Irrfan’s spokesperson released a statement and it read, "I trust, i have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

