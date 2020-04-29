MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Irrfan Khan: 5 Greatest Hits of The Legendary Actor

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 2:39 PM IST
Legendary Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 after a prolonged battle with a rare type of cancer. The actor had been admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital for a colon infection, three days after his mother passed away in Jaipur.

Irrfan, who has been known to be one of the best actors of all time in Indian cinema left behind a void that cannot be filled. His legacy came from his expressive eyes and the ability to show the beauty in the mundane. The actor immortalised many unique characters in his career spanning over three decades.

Let us take a look at Irrfan's biggest hits.

1. Hindi Medium (2017): Easily a cult classic, Hindi Medium became Irrfan's highest grossing film with him in the lead. The 2017 film directed by Saket Chaudhary and produced by Dinesh Vijan is a story about a middle-class couple who do everything they can to transform themselves into the uber-wealthy, so that their daughter can get an elite education. This comedy of errors was a sleeper hit with rave reviews by critics and audiences which led to a sequel, Angrezi Medium, the last film before his demise.

2. Piku (2015): Shoojit Sircar's masterpiece about the changing dynamic of a father-daughter's relationship in a modern Bengali family, based in Chittaranjan Park became an instant hit. Irrfan played the pivotal role of Rana, the owner of a taxi service, who drives Piku (Deepika Padukone) and her father Bhaskar Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) to Kolkata from Delhi. A power trio on screen, they played off of each other making Piku an unforgettable watch.

3. The Lunchbox (2013): One of Irrfan's most memorable roles as Saajan Fernandez, who forms an unlikely bond with Ila (Nimrat Kaur) after he gets delivered a lunchbox meant for Ila's husband. This epistolary love story was Irrfan Khan's highest-grossing Hindi film, up until it was surpassed by Hindi Medium. Directed by Ritesh Batra and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Arun Rangachari, the film went on to become a cult classic.

4. Haider (2014): Vishal Bharadwaj's take on Shakespeare's Hamlet starred Shahid Kapoor, Tabu and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Though Irrfan only appeared in an extended cameo, he played the pivotal role of Roohdaar. The film went on to be a critical and commercial success that strengthened the perception of Shahid Kapoor as a serious actor. However, Irrfan Khan was unforgettable as ever.

5. Talvaar (2015): Meghna Gulzar's take on the infamous the 2008 Noida double murder case involving a teenage girl and her family's house-help. The film saw Irrfan in the intense role of Ashwin Kumar, Joint-Director of Central Depertment of Investigation (CDI) (a finctionalised name of CBI). The film saw the story of the murders through three points of view and suggested several discrepancies throughout the investigation, which has led to the case being one of India's biggest unsolved mysteries.

