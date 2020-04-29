MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Irrfan Khan, Versatile Actor of Modern Bollywood Classics, Passes Away Aged 53

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan

The actor was admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital due to a colon infection, his spokesperson had confirmed.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
Irrfan Khan, one of the most versatile and respected actors in the Hindi cinema, has passed away in Mumbai today. He was 53.

The actor was admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital due to a colon infection, his spokesperson had confirmed.

"'I trust, I have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away," read a statement from his official spokesperson.

"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."

The actor was ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and had been under medical attention for the same.

Director Shoojit Sircar, who worked with Irrfan in Piku, took to Twitter to express his grief over the actor's demise.

Sircar tweeted, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."

Irrfan's last film was Homi Adajania’s comedy Angrezi Medium, the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. Angrezi Medium marked Irrfan’s return despite his ailing condition.

Irrfan acted in more than 100 films including Bollywood hits Piku, Maqbool, Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar. His English language films included Life Of Pi, Jurassic World, Slumdog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man.

