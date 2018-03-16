Irrfan Khan, Amit Trivedi And Divine Collaborate For Blackmail

Actor Irrfan Khan, composer Amit Trivedi and rapper Divine will feature together in the Blackmail song Badla.It is the third song to release from the Abhinay Deo-directed movie. A quirky and comic song, it will showcase the hidden anger of Irrfan's character.Blackmail, releasing as scheduled on April 6 on Irrfan's insistence despite his announcement that he has been diagnosed with a "rare disease", drew the audience interest from its teaser. Irrfan had written about his condition on social media, requesting fans and the media to respect his privacy.The film is poised to be a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao among others.(With IANS inputs)