Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Paan Singh Tomar to Hindi Medium, Top 5 Movies of the Versatile Actor

IRRFAN KHAN’S BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Late actor Irrfan Khan was admired by millions for his sensitive portrayals of characters in the film. He worked in around 98 films, among which were many notable Indian and international projects. Irrfan began his cinematic journey in Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! (1988) and became one of the most famous actors in India and abroad.

Life of Pi, Angrezi Medium, Slumdog Millionaire, Karwaan and The Lunchbox are some of his popular movies. The actor left a huge void in the hearts of cinema lovers, following his demise in 2020.

On his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at five of his most successful films.

The Namesake (2006)

Irrfan worked with Mira Nair again in The Namesake. The film examines personal and cultural identity and cross-generational values among Indian immigrants. Irrfan played Ashoke Ganguly, a first-generation American immigrant from West Bengal. The actor received praise for his performance in the film.

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

Irrfan played the title character in this Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film. Tomar was a soldier and athlete who became an outlaw and was killed in a police encounter. Irrfan earned critical acclaim for his performance. He was awarded the Best Actor trophy at the 60th National Film Awards (2013) and also received the Critics Award for Best Actor at the 58th Filmfare Awards.

Life of Pi (2012)

Irrfan portrayed the role of the adult version of Pi Patel, the protagonist of the film, whose younger self was played by debutant Suraj Sharma. The film was a resounding success and received four Oscar statuettes at the 85th Academy Awards ceremony in 2013.

The Lunchbox (2013)

The Ritesh Batra directorial saw Irrfan portray a widower named Saajan Fernandes. The film hinges on Saajan’s interactions with two people, Ila (Nimrat Kaur), a married woman with whom he begins a liaison through letters and Aslam (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), an accountant at his office whom he must train to replace him.

Hindi Medium (2017)

Irrfan plays a father desperate to admit his daughter Pia (Dishita Sehgal) to a prestigious English medium school to help her be accepted into the elite society. He, however, uses deception to achieve so and realises the hollowness of his aspirations.

