Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: What International Film Celebs Said About the Actor After His Demise

Irrfan Khan would have turned 54 on Thursday. The ace actor passed away in Mumbai on April 29, 2020, but not a day goes by that he is not missed or remembered by those around him and ones who worked with him in films.

As we try to live in a world bereft of this great artist, let's take a look at what international film celebrities have said about him in conversations.

Danny Boyle on Irrfan

Oscar winning director Danny Boyle opened up on collaborating with Irrfan in Slumdog Millionaire. "Irrfan was a wonderful actor and a pivotal figure in the making of Slumdog Millionaire," Boyle told the BBC after the actor's demise. Irrfan played the role of an inspector in the film. "It wasn't a huge role and in fact on paper it was even less rewarding looking. But Irrfan saw the possibility of guiding our audience with his dignity, his grace, his charm, his intelligence and his calmness, through this crossword puzzle of an idea of a film."

Christopher Nolan on Irrfan

During the release of his thriller Tenet in India, Christopher Nolan confirmed that he had approached Irrfan for Interstellar but they could not collaborate due to the actor's unavailability. "I did meet Irrfan for Interstellar. I was looking forward to working with him. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to do the film. He was a great actor," Nolan shared.

Bryce Dallas Howard remembers Irrfan

On the occasion of New Year 2021, Jurassic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard remembered Irrfan in a social media post as she shared their still from the 2015 film. "The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control. — #IrrfanKhan as Simon Masrani in @jurassicworld ⁣⁣Lesson received, 2020. Miss you greatly, Irrfan (sic)," Bryce shared in a social media post.

On Irrfan's demise, Bryce had shared an emotional tribute to him.

Irrfan, you are an exquisite human being and we will all miss you dearly. These images are from the first and last day of filming, and I was lucky enough to spend them working with you. Love to you and your family always ❤️ #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/9G12xUVT9V — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) April 29, 2020

Ang Lee on Irrfan

Ang Lee, who directed Irrfan in Life of Pi, remembered him after his demise. "His passing away is cinema's loss. We will miss him dearly," Lee said in a statement to Deadline.

Mindy Kaling on Irrfan

Writer-actress Mindy Kaling shared a tribute on Irrfan's passing. "The loss of Irrfan Khan - at such a young age - is devastating. He was my favorite actor. I can't think of someone who gave such layered and thoughtful performances but was also a movie star; you couldn't take your eyes off of him onscreen," Kaling shared in a social media post.