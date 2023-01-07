Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: When Late Actor Saved His School Friend’s Life

Late actor Irrfan Khan had not only made a huge mark in Bollywood but also impressed the world with his acting prowess. His effortless portrayals of various characters on the silver screen also bowled over directors overseas, enabling him to work in Hollywood. Today, January 7, 2023, marks Irrfan’s 56th birth anniversary. An old story from his personal life has recently resurfaced on the internet, which reveals how the Hindi Medium actor saved his school friend’s life.

IPS Haider Ali Zaidi spoke to Hindustan Times in April 2020, a few days after Irrfan passed away due to a colon infection in Mumbai. Zaidi is a childhood friend of the actor, and they went to school and college together in Jaipur. While talking to the news daily, he revealed that the actor’s untimely demise came as a shock to him and shared that they were neighbours during their childhood.

Talking about his memories with Irrfan, Zaidi said, “He is no more but I feel that he will call me right now or come here to meet me.” He revealed that during school, Irrfan saved his life when he accidentally touched a live electric wire while returning home. “He pushed me to save my life,” added Zaidi.

Irrfan and Zaidi went to the same college, but held different degrees. Irrfan held a Master of Arts in Urdu and Zaidi completed his Master of Arts in Economics. During the interview, Zaidi further stated that he was always in touch with the late actor. He even shared that Irrfan often used to travel in local trains on an empty stomach in his struggling days after he moved to Mumbai. He had learnt acting at the National School of Drama.

Irrfan’s last appearance was in Angrezi Medium, which marked the second instalment of the hit film Hindi Medium. The movie was about a father’s struggle to fulfil her daughter’s dreams of studying abroad. Apart from Irrfan, the film also featured Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles.

