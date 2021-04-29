Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 5 Memorable Songs from His Movies

National award-winning actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. He had been battling rare cancer for over two years. Irrfan was laid to rest at Versova burial ground, Mumbai.

Having started his career in the entertainment industry with television serials including Chanakya, Chandrakanta and Shrikant; Irrfan debuted in Bollywood with a small role in the movie Salaam Bombay!

In his career of over three decades, the actor has been associated with masterful songs with acclaimed compositions. On the sad day when we lost the star, here is looking at some of the best songs from films he has been a part of.

Rone do (Maqbool)

Although picturised on Tabu, ‘Rone Do’ from the film Maqbool displayed Irrfan’s talent in its sheer rawness. The 2003 song was sung by Rekha Bharadwaj.

Journey Song (Piku)

Who did not fall in love with the cheeky Rana from Piku, who was caught between the father-daughter duo. The song was sung by Anupam Roy and Shreya Ghoshal.

Suit Suit (Hindi Medium)

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar played desperate parents who can go to any length for securing proper education of their child. As they change their ways to adapt to a new style in the film, playing ‘Suit Suit’ proved to be an apt choice.

Laadki (Angrezi Medium)

The hit emotional tune by Sachin and Jigar has been inspired by a folk song. This song spins a nostalgic tale of the beautiful equation that a father shares with his daughter.

Masoom sa (Maadari)

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh in the critically acclaimed 2016 movie Maadari, ‘Massom Sa’ bears testament to the natural acting of Irrfan.

Irrfan’s songs and his films will forever stay with us.

