Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: How He was Posthumously Honoured for His Work

Irrfan Khan passed away a year ago on this day, leaving a void of unmatchable talent in the world of cinema. The actor was not just remembered by the Indian counterparts but his International colleagues and cinema organisations. British actor Riz Ahmed, had paid tribute to Irrfan in his acceptance speech upon winning the Best Actor award at the 30th Gotham Awards earlier this year. The actor mentioned Irrfan in his speech and called him a “great, tremendous” actor who we lost last year.

The Sound of Metal actor quoted Irrfan who once said, “Surrender to the dance of uncertainty.”

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn— Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

Irrfan was also remembered in the recently held Academy Awards. The Oscars In Memoriam gallery paid their tribute to the actor on Sunday. The Academy had even expressed their condolences last year when the actor had died and described him as “mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent.”

A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake,” Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/o21DMMC2o5— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2020

View the entire #Oscars In Memoriam gallery here: https://t.co/9xSUULwz3k— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021

The 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), which were held in the Royal Albert Hall, also paid their tributes to late actor Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor in their In Memoriam segment that took place earlier this month.

In the 66th Filmfare Awards, the actor was posthumously awarded the Best Actor title for his performance in Angrezi Medium. To receive the award, Irrfan’s son Babil Khan had come on stage as he shared a teary-eyed speech. The award was presented by actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

Paying his tribute to the actor, Ayushmann said, “Jo kalakar jaata hai, uska hamesha aisa samman nahi hota. Kyun ki, harr koi fankaar Irrfan nahi hota. (Artist who leaves is not always revered in this way because not every artist is Irrfan).”

A very emotional moment from #FilmfareAwards when Irrfan Khan's son Babil come on stage for collecting award behalf of him.Babil & everyone else couldn't stop their tears.We all miss you #IrrfanKhan. Cont….@Riteishd @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/99kIJltvNA — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) April 9, 2021

The Golden Globes awards had also paid their tributes to the actor last year after the news of his demise emerged.

Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. The actor is survived by his sons Babil and Ayaan, and wife Sutapa Sikdar.

