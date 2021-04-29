Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: How Sutapa Sikdar and Babil Khan Remembered Him Over the Past Year

It’s been a year since Indian cinema lost one of its gems, Irrfan Khan. He was one of the finest stars in the Hindi film industry who has created a niche for himself not only in Bollywood but in the West as well. His impressive performances in films speak about his versatility as an actor. The actor who made his film debut with a small role in Salaam Bombay had bagged several awards for his power-packed performances including a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, and Padma Shri award. The actor died at the age of 53 on April 29.

Here’s a look at times when his son Babil Khan and wife Sutapa Sikdar shared fond memories of the late actor:

Babil shared a video of himself getting ready for the recent Filmfare awards in his Baba’s clothes.

Babil shared a glimpse of Irrfan’s book in which he has written notes on acting for him. In his long caption, he also shared that the late actor used to hate it when he called him ‘dad’.

A few days ago, the star-kid shared a couple of throwback pictures of himself with his Baba. The picture shows their beautiful bond.

This picture is featuring Irrfan and his wife from NSD, clicked 35 years ago.

Sharing this picture of the late actor, Babil revealed that these old pictures from his Baba’s initial films and NSD calm his anxieties.

This is an overwhelming post by Irrfan’s son where he shared a screengrab of the late actor’s messages.

The picture shared by Babil on Instagram features Irrfan from his young days. The actor can be seen all smiles. Babil got emotional while sharing this post, as he mentioned in the caption.

The picture shows Irrfan riding a camel while smiling at the camera along with his The Song of Scorpions co-star Golshifteh Farahani.

Babil shared this post as he gets to hear and watch his dad on the big screen one more time, in Paan Singh Tomar at IFFI, Goa.

Through this post, the young star-kid gave a shout-out to all the technologically inept parents. The clip features Irrfan, Sutapa and his younger brother Ayaan.

The picture shows the father-son duo had a happy time together.

This picture of the late actor is taken from the sets of Blackmail. In the picture, the late actor can be seen taking rest with his adorable puppy ‘Bassu’.

Babil recalled the time when the late actor made a meme on himself and sent to him.

Irrfan’s son has expressed his grief through this post where he felt that his Baba has gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and he’ll come back to him.

This is another post from Babil’s gallery where the young boy couldn’t stop himself from expressing his grief and the void that has been created from Irrfan’s demise.

This is one of the priceless pictures of Babil’s gallery as Irrfan saw him for the first time performing on the stage.

This is a two-man squad picture, where Irrfan and Babil seem to be getting involved in some adventure.

This clip is one of the happiest times of the late actor with his wife Sutapa, as he can be seen smiling and singing Mera Saya while he came to drop off her at the airport.

The picture is taken when Irrfan turned a cameraman to click his son.

Babil remembered the first movie Stalker which he watched with his Baba.

The click shows Irrfan holding his little munchkin Babil.

In another timeless snap from Babil’s Instagram post, the late actor can be seen playing the OG ‘bounce while the little Babil can be seen sneaking into it.

Babil reminisced his Baba and ‘Homies’ through this picture.

The click features Irrfan’s old room near the beach before he shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work.

This is the picture from Irrfan’s farmhouse when kids and the school principal would show up to meet him.

It’s not easy to get over it even after a year. Irrfan’s wife Sutapa shared a click of his grave and mentioned how much she misses him each and every day.

Sutapa shared the poster of Irrfan’s The Song of Scorpions.

In this throwback blurry picture shared by Sutapa, the late actor can be seen feeding his kid.

Sutapa shared a glimpse of the hospital where Irrfan was admitted during his last days in London.

The star-wife expressed her grief as she misses her partner.

Sutapa went nostalgic remembering her visit to north Bengal, while Irrfan was shooting for his film Qareeb Qareeb Single.

This Kachnar tree was planted by Irrfan in 2016.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here