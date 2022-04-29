Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: The Actor’s First and Last Movie

IRRFAN KHAN DEATH ANNIVERSARY: One of the most talented and polished actors from India, late Irrfan Khan, started his film journey back in 1988. He was a bonafide actor and a great artist in the manner that his legacy still lives on. From being an AC repairman who once went to Rajesh Khanna’s house to repair an AC is now considered a library of acting prowess. His passing left people with grieving hearts, but as he had said in Life of Pi, “the whole of life becomes an act of letting go” and thankfully we did get a chance to say goodbye to Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan’s first movie: Salaam Bombay

The dynamic actor’s journey in the films started with Salaam Bombay, a film that spoke volumes. Produced and directed by Mira Nair, the film talks about street children. Krishna, played by Shafiq Syed at 11, is forcefully sent to a traveling circus to earn money to pay back for repairing his brother’s bike, which he destroyed after being continuously bullied by him.

Soon, Krishna finds himself being pulled into the vicious circle of the slums of Mumbai. He makes all sorts of friends in the slums, including a drug dealer named Chillum, played by Raghubir Yadav and a beautiful girl named Sola Saal played by Chanda Sharma who is a prostitute by profession. Krishna works in a tea stall to earn a living and pay the debts his family had.

Irrfan, in his early 20s, played the role of a letter writer in the film. Though it was not a meaty role yet an important one at the same time. In the cameo that lasted for about 2 minutes, Irrfan delivered a good performance for a newbie. He caught the attention of the viewers with his dialogue delivery and onscreen presence.

Irrfan Khan’s last movie: Angreji Medium

In his last film, Irrfan Khan gives another fulfilling performance. Playing a middle class man, Champak Bansal from Udaipur, he confronts his daughter’s (Radhika Madaan) ambition to go to a renowned university in London.

The film is a package that has everything to offer. Khan was at his best in front of the camera but ironically, at his lowest in real life. He shot the film while undergoing treatment for his ailment. Angrezi Medium turned out to be a gem in the actors’ filmography and is often considered a film that beautifully summed up Irrfan Khan’s life as an actor and on the bigger picture, a human being.

Irrfan khan’s first and the last movies are the testament to the fact that he was an incredibly imaginative actor. The range of work that he had in his journey was commendable as he breathed life in every one of his characters.

