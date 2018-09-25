English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Irrfan Khan Delighted as Doob Heads to Oscars as Official Entry of Bangladesh
Doob revolves around the life of a renowned filmmaker who creates a scandal in Bangladesh when he leaves his wife to marry his daughter's friend.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
Irrfan Khan-starrer Doob-No Bed of Roses is Bangladesh's official entry for the Oscars next year and the actor is "extremely happy" with the film's selection, says his spokesperson.
"Irrfan is extremely happy to hear the news. It is an honour to be recognised by the jury and he is delighted that his film is getting the much deserved acknowledgement at long last," the 51-year-old actor's spokesperson said in a statement.
Irrfan is currently in London undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.
Doob, helmed by Bangladeshi director, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, revolves around the life of a renowned filmmaker who creates a scandal in Bangladesh when he leaves his wife to marry his daughter's friend. The film premiered at the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2017.
Farooki said it would have been impossible to make the film without Irrfan.
"I am happy because 'No Bed of Roses' is representing Bangladesh at the Oscars. I hope the the film would find some love from the Academy voters.
"As for my collaboration with Irrfan, it would have been impossible to make this film without his involvement as an actor and co-producer! I share a wonderful relation with him, on and off the set. I call him poet and he jokingly corrects me saying "I m a poet with no words" In this film, he actually expressed so many things with very little help of words and I m glad to have collaborated with one of the finest actors of not just India but globally," the director said.
India's Parno Mittra and Bangladesh's Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Rokeya Prachy are also feature in the fllm.
Bangladesh is yet to secure an Academy Award nomination. Partition-set drama "Khacha" was its last year's entry.
The Oscars award ceremony will be held on February 24.
