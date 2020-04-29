Irrfan Khan, Bollywood's Trailblazer, Passes Away At 53; PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan Lead Tributes | Live Updates

Irrfan Khan



"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”



Tributes for the star poured in from not just the industry but also the political world. Bachchan, who shared screen space with Irrfan in Piku, called him an "incredible talent, a gracious colleague and a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema." Actor Radhika Madan, who most recently worked with him in the film Angrezi Medium, said she had no words to convey her loss.



"I dont know what to say... my heart aches when i write this. He was one the strongest people i knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am ,Babil and Ayan. Im just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace."



Prime Minister Modi termed his death a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. Several chief ministers too condoled the demise.