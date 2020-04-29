Irrfan Khan, Bollywood's Trailblazer, Passes Away At 53; PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan Lead Tributes | Live Updates

Event Highlights
An official statement put out on behalf of the actor’s family read: “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away.
Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Wednesday condoled the death of Irrfan Khan and described him as "one of the finest actors." At 54, it was "too soon to leave" for Khan, Haasan said in a tweet.
Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 29, 2020
Irrfan Khan has passed away in Mumbai. In his illustrious film career, Irrfan starred in many Bollywood films while also leaving his footprints on the West.
"Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre," tweeted PM Modi.
Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020
Irrfan Khan (1967-2020): Here Are Top Quotes By The Master Of One Liners
Updated: April 29, 2020, 2:03 PM IST Irrfan Khan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, a statement from his family said.
Kareena Kapoor Khan who worked with the actor in his last released film 'Angrezi Medium' shared a still from the film and wrote it was an absolute honour to work with Irrfan.
Actor Aamir Khan expressed sadness on the death of his 'dear colleague' Irrfan.
Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020
Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work.
You will be fondly remembered.
Love.
a.
Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie— Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020
Dinesh Vijan the producer of 'Hindi Medium' and 'Angrezi Medium' thanked Irrfan for letting him be a part of his journey. Extending support to the actor's family Vijan said, "We are thankful for experiencing Irrfan’s resilience and spirit. We’re thankful for being allowed to witness his love and passion for everything around him. So yes, all I can say is thank you to him for letting us be a part of his journey. There is no one like Irrfan and I’m going to miss him very much . Rest in peace my friend. I know that he could spread his wings and soar only because he had his wife Sutupa as his rock. My heartfelt condolences to her and his sons. We are always there for them and I know that they know this."
Radhika Madan, who worked with Irrfan in his last released film, 'Angrezi Medium' said that the actor was one of the strongest persons she knows. "I don't know what to say. My heart aches when I write this. He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am ,Babil and Ayan. I'm just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace," the actress said.
The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020
One of the finest, probably the best, actor the Hindi film industry has seen in recent years, Irrfan went through his share of struggles.
Saddened by the demise of the actor, his filmmaker friend Anubhav Sinha penned down an emotional note.
अभी तो time आया था तेरा मेरे भाई। अभी तो कितना काम करता तू जो इतिहास में लिखा जाता। क्या यार? थोड़ी ताक़त और लगाता भाई। पर लगाई तो होगी ही तूने सारी। ठीक है, जा। आराम कर। दो साल बहुत लड़ा तू। थक भी गया होगा। एक बार बैठना चाहिए था हम सारों को, दारू पीते। पर बैठते नहीं हम।— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 29, 2020
A heart touching post, which Irrfan shared on Twitter last year is being recalled by fans at the sad moment.
April 3, 2019
T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020
An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..
Prayers and duas 🙏
Filmmaker Soojit Sarkar, who worked with the actor in the film Piku (2015) took to Twitter to condole the actor's sudden demise.
My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020
“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.
Irrfan Khan
"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”
Tributes for the star poured in from not just the industry but also the political world. Bachchan, who shared screen space with Irrfan in Piku, called him an "incredible talent, a gracious colleague and a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema." Actor Radhika Madan, who most recently worked with him in the film Angrezi Medium, said she had no words to convey her loss.
"I dont know what to say... my heart aches when i write this. He was one the strongest people i knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am ,Babil and Ayan. Im just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace."
Prime Minister Modi termed his death a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. Several chief ministers too condoled the demise.
