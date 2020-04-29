 Irrfan Khan, Bollywood's Trailblazer, Passes Away At 53; PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan Lead Tributes | Live Updates - News18
Irrfan Khan, Bollywood's Trailblazer, Passes Away At 53; PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan Lead Tributes | Live Updates

News18.com | April 29, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan led the tributes to the industry's most versatile actor, Irrfan Khan, who passed away in Mumbai today at the age of 53 while battling a colon infection. The actor, known for bringing gravitas to Bollywood and essaying the ordinary aam aadmi with panache, was ailing since 2018 when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

An official statement put out on behalf of the actor’s family read: “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away.
Apr 29, 2020 3:03 pm (IST)
br /> Irrfan Khan's body to be buried today at 5pm in Mumbai's Versova cemetery.

Apr 29, 2020 2:51 pm (IST)

Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Wednesday condoled the death of Irrfan Khan and described him as "one of the finest actors." At 54, it was "too soon to leave" for Khan, Haasan said in a tweet.

Apr 29, 2020 2:46 pm (IST)
Here are Rare Pics of Irrfan Khan from the Past

Irrfan Khan has passed away in Mumbai. In his illustrious film career, Irrfan starred in many Bollywood films while also leaving his footprints on the West.

Apr 29, 2020 2:27 pm (IST)

"Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre," tweeted PM Modi.

Apr 29, 2020 2:25 pm (IST)

Irrfan Khan (1967-2020): Here Are Top Quotes By The Master Of One Liners

Updated: April 29, 2020, 2:03 PM IST Irrfan Khan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, a statement from his family said.

Apr 29, 2020 2:20 pm (IST)

Kareena Kapoor Khan who worked with the actor in his last released film 'Angrezi Medium' shared a still from the film and wrote it was an absolute honour to work with Irrfan.

Apr 29, 2020 2:14 pm (IST)

Actor Aamir Khan expressed sadness on the death of his 'dear colleague' Irrfan.

Apr 29, 2020 1:54 pm (IST)
br /> Homi Adajania, director of 'Angrezi Medium' shared a picture where he's is seen hugging Irrfan. 'Broken' with the news of the actor's sudden demise, the filmmaker wrote how they laughed about him dying.

Apr 29, 2020 1:40 pm (IST)
br /> Director Colin Trevorrow who worked with the actor in 2015 film Jurassic World shared a laughing image of the actor along with a heartfelt note.

Apr 29, 2020 1:32 pm (IST)

Dinesh Vijan the producer of 'Hindi Medium' and 'Angrezi Medium'  thanked Irrfan for letting him be a part of his journey. Extending support to the actor's family Vijan said, "We are thankful for experiencing Irrfan’s resilience and spirit. We’re thankful for being allowed to witness his love and passion for everything around him.  So yes, all I can say is thank you to him for letting us be a part of his journey. There is no one like Irrfan  and I’m going to miss him very much . Rest in peace my friend. I know that he could spread his wings and soar only because he had his wife Sutupa as his rock. My heartfelt condolences to her and his sons. We are always there for them and I know that they know this."

Apr 29, 2020 1:25 pm (IST)

Radhika Madan, who worked with Irrfan in his last released film, 'Angrezi Medium' said that the actor was one of the strongest persons she knows. "I don't know what to say. My heart aches when I write this. He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are  Sutapa ma'am ,Babil and Ayan. I'm just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace," the actress said. 

Apr 29, 2020 1:16 pm (IST)
br /> Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who worked with Irrfan in 7 Khoon Maaf shared a picture of the two on Twitter and wrote, "The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family." (sic)

Apr 29, 2020 1:06 pm (IST)
br /> Irrfan Khan Passes Away: How He Won Bollywood and Hollywood Step By Step

One of the finest, probably the best, actor the Hindi film industry has seen in recent years, Irrfan went through his share of struggles.

Apr 29, 2020 12:58 pm (IST)
Apr 29, 2020 12:49 pm (IST)
br /> A statement released by his family said that the actor spent his final hours "surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about." 

Apr 29, 2020 12:43 pm (IST)

It's a tragic time for Irrfan's family. On Saturday, actor's mother, Saeeda Begum, breathed her last in Jaipur. The actor couldn’t attend the funeral due to the nationwide lockdown.

Apr 29, 2020 12:38 pm (IST)

Saddened by the demise of the actor, his filmmaker friend Anubhav Sinha penned down an emotional note. 

Apr 29, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)

A heart touching post, which Irrfan shared on Twitter last year is being recalled by fans at the sad moment.

Apr 29, 2020 12:22 pm (IST)
br /> Calling Irrfan an incredible talent, Amitabh Bachchan called the news of his death as most 'disturbing and sad'.

Apr 29, 2020 12:14 pm (IST)

Filmmaker Soojit Sarkar, who worked with the actor in the film Piku (2015) took to Twitter to condole the actor's sudden demise.  

Apr 29, 2020 12:11 pm (IST)
br /> The actor's last film was Homi Adajania’s comedy “Angrezi Medium”, the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced a complete shutdown of cinema halls. 

Apr 29, 2020 12:09 pm (IST)

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and  his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”. 

Apr 29, 2020 12:04 pm (IST)
br /> The actor was ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and had been under medical attention for the same.

Apr 29, 2020 12:00 pm (IST)
br /> The actor passes away at 53.

Apr 29, 2020 11:59 am (IST)

Irrfan had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Irrfan Khan, Bollywood's Trailblazer, Passes Away At 53; PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan Lead Tributes | Live Updates
Irrfan Khan

"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

Tributes for the star poured in from not just the industry but also the political world. Bachchan, who shared screen space with Irrfan in Piku, called him an "incredible talent, a gracious colleague and a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema." Actor Radhika Madan, who most recently worked with him in the film Angrezi Medium, said she had no words to convey her loss.

"I dont know what to say... my heart aches when i write this. He was one the strongest people i knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am ,Babil and Ayan. Im just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace."

Prime Minister Modi termed his death a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. Several chief ministers too condoled the demise.

