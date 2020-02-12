Irrfan Khan Dresses up as Royal Guard in Angrezi Medium First Look Poster

Putting an end to fan speculation surrounding the film, Irrfan has launched the first look poster of his eagerly awaited feature Angrezi Medium. The poster of the comedy franchise's second film was unveiled on Wednesday and shows Irrfan dressed as a British royal guard while his on-screen daughter, played by actress Radhika Madan, hugs him tightly. Sharing the first look poster of Angrezi Medium, the makers revealed that the trailer of the film will be launched on Thursday, February 13.

Going by the poster of dramedy Angrezi Medium, the film will seemingly explore the sweet bond between a daughter and her father among other things. Angrezi Medium also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios, the film is set for March 20 release.

Check out the first look poster of Angrezi Medium below:

A special look video, which compiled some stills from Angrezi Medium and was backed by the voice of lead actor Irrfan, was also launched on YouTube. The special video shows Irrfan with all the aforementioned cast members at different points in time during the film. The production house backing Angrezi Medium, Maddock Films posted the video writing, "Sharing Irrfan’s heartfelt message with you all."

Irrfan shares in the video that he wanted to promote Angrezi Medium with as much love as he and the makers have put in while making it. However, due to health reasons, he will not be partaking in the promotional events for Angrezi Medium for now. Irrfan also mentioned that all is not done as he added, "Wait for me" in the end of the video.

