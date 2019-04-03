English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Irrfan Khan Greets Paparazzi As He Gets Clicked Removing Mask At Airport, See Pics
Actor Irrfan Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Tuesday.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
Recently, director-producer Tigmanshu Dhulia confirmed that actor Irrfan Khan is back in India and is perfectly fine now. Dhulia also said that the actor would begin the shooting for Hindi Medium 2 soon. The filming on the sequel was scheduled to begin in August last year, but Irrfan’s treatment in the US caused a delay.
Irrfan, who had been keeping a low profile and maintaining a distance from the media for a while now, finally faced the shutterbugs on Tuesday as he was spotted outside the airport.
Irrfan was spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Tuesday. The lower half of his face was first covered with a black mask, but he later removed it for the paparazzi.
The Piku actor, who returned to India earlier this year after getting treated for neuroendocrine tumour at London, looked in the pink of health in a pink t-shirt which he teamed up with a floral print shirt and denim jeans.
"Irrfan was leaving for Rajasthan for personal work," a source in the know informed IANS.
Last year, Irrfan was in India for two days, but apparently did not want anyone to know about it, his publicist had revealed at the time. He had made a brief visit to the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Nashik, where he performed a havan with the pandits.
In March, Irrfan announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of tumour. Soon after, he left for London for his treatment. The actor had shared the grim news with his fans through a statement: "Learning that I am suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour has been tough but the love and strength of people around me have brought me to a place of hope."
