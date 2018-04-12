GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium is Unstoppable in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark

The film struck a chord with the audience with its intriguing storyline backed by brilliant performances of Irrfan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar.

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
Image: Youtube/ A still from the film Hindi Medium
Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium continues to witness an outstanding run at the Chinese box-office after it collected over Rs 150 crore on the day seven of its release in China. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: "#HindiMedium is ROCK-STEADY on weekdays, after its *5-day extended weekend* in CHINA... Crosses ₹ 150 cr mark on Tue [Day 7]."




Talking about the exceptional response, Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, "Whether it is the success of 'Hindi Medium' in China or 'Raid' doing such phenomenal business here, it only reinforces our belief that a good story is what connects with the audience. For us, the key decisions have been to pick stories that have a universal appeal. These are the fruits of those decisions and we are overwhelmed."

The comedy-drama became a sleeper hit raking in over Rs 90 crores at the Indian box office. The content-driven film struck a chord with the audience with its intriguing storyline backed by brilliant performances of Irrfan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar.


