Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium is Unstoppable in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark
The film struck a chord with the audience with its intriguing storyline backed by brilliant performances of Irrfan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar.
Image: Youtube/ A still from the film Hindi Medium
Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium continues to witness an outstanding run at the Chinese box-office after it collected over Rs 150 crore on the day seven of its release in China. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: "#HindiMedium is ROCK-STEADY on weekdays, after its *5-day extended weekend* in CHINA... Crosses ₹ 150 cr mark on Tue [Day 7]."
Talking about the exceptional response, Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, "Whether it is the success of 'Hindi Medium' in China or 'Raid' doing such phenomenal business here, it only reinforces our belief that a good story is what connects with the audience. For us, the key decisions have been to pick stories that have a universal appeal. These are the fruits of those decisions and we are overwhelmed."
The comedy-drama became a sleeper hit raking in over Rs 90 crores at the Indian box office. The content-driven film struck a chord with the audience with its intriguing storyline backed by brilliant performances of Irrfan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar.
#HindiMedium is ROCK-STEADY on weekdays, after its *5-day extended weekend* in CHINA... Crosses ₹ 150 cr mark on Tue [Day 7]...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2018
Extended weekend: $ 21.33 mn
Note: The film opened on Wed. Hence, Wed to Sun biz.
Mon $ 1.29 mn
Tue $ 1.20 mn
Total: $ 23.82 million [₹ 155.10 cr]
