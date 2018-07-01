English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Irrfan Khan Honoured at London Indian Film Festival
Irrfan Khan announced as the winner of a special Icon Award at Bagri London Indian Film Festival (LIFF).
File image of actor Irrfan Khan (Image: AP)
Indian actor Irrfan Khan, known for films like The Namesake, Life of Pi, and Slumdog Millionaire, was announced as the winner of a special Icon Award at Bagri London Indian Film Festival (LIFF).
Comedy Eaten by Lions triumphed at the BFI-backed event. The winners were announced at the closing ceremony on Friday night, reports variety.com.
Irrfan is undergoing treatment in London for a neuroendocrine tumour. He accepted his award privately, LIFF said.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee was also given an Icon Award.
The actor, who will soon be seen in Amazon's Indian original Family Man, starred in two films that screened at LIFF -- Love Sonia and In the Shadows.
"Getting this award at this prestigious film festival, it definitely is a matter of privilege for me, also in London, the city I love the most," he said.
Other winners at LIFF included Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who took the Outstanding Achievement Award. She stars in Love Sonia, which was the festival's opening night movie.
"When you say Indian films, people assume it's just Bollywood and that's untrue," she said.
"We have independent films… Festivals like LIFF help us in making the right noise back home, so these films stand a chance against the mainstream expensive (movies)."
Mrunal Thakur, another star of Love Sonia-- which is a US-Indian production from Life of Pi producer David Womark, won the Best Newcomer Award.
According to variety.com, Jason Wingard's Eaten by Lions scooped the Audience Award for Best Film. It follows half-brothers Omar (Antonio Aakeel) and Pete (Jack Carroll) as they travel to the British seaside resort of Blackpool looking for Omar's biological father
