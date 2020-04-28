MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Irrfan Khan Hospitalised in Mumbai After His Health Deteriorates

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's health suddenly deteriorated as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Actor Irrfan Khan is once again hospitalised. Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the actor reportedly has been admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

The actor's health suddenly deteriorated as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention. The 53-year-old actor has been admitted to the hospital's ICU, according to a report in aajtak.in. His wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons are with him.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same.

Irrfan is currently mourning the loss of his mother. The actor's mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

The actor's latest film is Homi Adajania's comedy Angrezi Medium, the last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. Angrezi Medium ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down. The film has eventually released in the OTT space.

Angrezi Medium marked Irrfan's return despite his ailing condition. But the actor couldn't promote the film due to his fragile health, and had put out a voice note talking about the "unwanted guests" in his body that are preventing him from interacting with his fans and audiences.

