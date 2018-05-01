English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Irrfan Khan Is a Strong Man, Send Him Love and Prayers: Arunoday Singh
After having worked in films like >Yeh Saali Zindagi, Aisha, Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Mohenjo Daro and more recently Blackmail, actor Arunoday Singh says he doesn’t like to limit himself to a particular genre.
Image: Youtube/ Stills from Blackmail
After having worked in films like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Aisha, Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Mohenjo Daro and more recently Blackmail, actor Arunoday Singh says he doesn't like to limit himself to a particular genre.
“I want to just work with some intelligent and wonderful directors, that’s all I care about. Make me do anything, make me sing and dance, anything the director wants,” he said in an interaction with News18.com.
When it comes to script reading, Singh says he is pretty emotional and instinctive about the process. “I read scripts like I’m reading any short story or a novel and if it grips me and if the character I’m supposed to play have layers that I can explore, then the only thing I look at is if the director is good,” he says.
He adds that the only criterion he keeps in mind while choosing a film is the combination of director and script, noting, “Like a good script and a bad director are not going to turn out to be a good film. But an average script and a great director can turn out to be a great film.”
On being asked about typecasting in Bollywood, Singh says it’s up to an actor and what he desires. “If you want to do only action films then that is your type. But if you are an actor who wants to explore different roles, then typecasting is not good. You have to be careful about it,” he said.
The actor, who has worked with Irrfan Khan in two films - Yeh Saali Zindagi and Blackmail - is thankful that they don’t share many scenes together in the latter film, as he thinks he “wouldn’t be able to act in front of him.”
Irrfan plays Dev, a middle-class serviceman, who devises a strategy to seek revenge on his wife and her boyfriend while Singh plays the troubled boyfriend Ranjit.
All praise for Irrfan, Singh shares that he is fortunate to have connected with the thespian at a human level, saying, “Luckily both times we meet only once, the rest of our tracks are totally different. I got to spend a lot of time with Irrfan just talking to him – connecting at a human level and not worrying about his position in the industry or how much of an icon he is.”
“He is very easy, very humble and extremely intelligent. It’s nice to just spend time with a person like that,” he adds.
Irrfan recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor and is out of the country for treatment. To this, Singh only has prayers and wishes for his well-being, saying, “Well, life is not fair. Sometimes it just sucks. But he is a very strong man, I hope only healing for him.”
“Everyone should just send him love and prayers. Respect his distance. If and when he wants to say something, he will say something, people don’t have to keep asking,” he concludes.
